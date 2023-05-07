NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 20 release date, time, plot, and more

The 20th episode of NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 is expected to air on CBS on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The popular NCIS spin-off focuses on several special agents working for the fictional titular team. They tackle several cases pertaining to the military as they try to keep their beloved city and country safe.

The show features Vanessa Lachey in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. It has garnered mixed-to-positive reviews from fans and critics. The series is helmed by Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack.

NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 20 focuses on a strange call that Lucy receives on night watch

A brief promo for NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 20 quickly depicts several important moments set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Nightwatch Two, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on a mysterious and strange call that Lucy receives while she's on night watch.

Things take an interesting and dramatic turn as the person admits to murder, following which the NCIS team decides to track him down. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the upcoming episode:

''When Lucy receives a strange call on night watch from a man admitting to murder, the NCIS team sets out to find him.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are known now. The previous episode, titled Cabin Fever, focused on the shocking death of an astronaut that led to the NCIS team, sending Ernie into a Mars simulation environment to figure out what went wrong and the cause of death.

With several more interesting events left to be explored, fans can expect the show to conclude on a cliffhanger this season. Earlier this year, CBS announced that it had renewed the series for a third installment, which is set to premiere sometime in 2024.

More details about NCIS: Hawai'i plot and cast

NCIS: Hawai'i focuses on a fiercely determined and charismatic special agent named Jane Tennant, who's leading the NCIS team at the Pearl Harbour Field Office. The series explores her life as well as several other agents who solve various complex cases and deal with a number of high-risk emergency situations.

Here's a brief synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way.''

The description further states:

''Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.''

The cast is led by actress Vanessa Lachey, who delivers a stunning performance in the lead role as Jane Tennant. Her co-stars include Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Tori Anderson as Kathrine Marie Whistler, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, and many others.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 on CBS on Monday, May 8, 2023.

