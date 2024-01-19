"14 versions and it still isn't a good song": Internet criticizes Ariana Grande for releasing multiple versions of 'Yes, And?'

Ariana Grande released a her new single, Yes And? last week. The song's many versions have been released on different streaming platforms, with eight versions compiled in a single album, on Spotify and others on iTunes.

In total, there are 14 slightly different versions of Yes, And? The original is a three-minute and 34-second track. Then there's a slightly shorter edit and a five-minute-long extended mix.

Grande and team also released a sped-up and a slowed-down version, an acapella version, an instrumental version and an instrumental version of the before-mentioned extended mix.

News of her multiple versions, when posted by @Fauxmoi on Reddit, garnered mixed reactions.

As per Forbes Ariana released multiple versions of the track so that the company can lump all these streaming and digital sales numbers into one entity for charting purposes. In simple words, Grande is eying the No.1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 this week.

"Celebrity behavior is so try-hard": Netizens criticize Ariana Grande's Yes And?

Netizens took to discuss the song on @Fauxmoi's post on Reddit where many revealed that they are not happy with the song. While some claimed that though Ariana Grande has a nice voice, she's not using her potential and called her music "generic", others called her a "try hard" for releasing 14 different tracks.

Then, some people allegedly accused Grande of manipulating the chart and speculated that the song wasn't good enough to stay on the charts.

Yes And? is also known as Ariana's comeback song since it's the first solo she has released since 2020. Her new song allegedly addresses rumors and fan displeasure revolving around her relationship with Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande got together with Slater days after splitting from ex-husband Dalton Gomez and Ethan also reportedly separated from his wife, Lilly Jay, as per Buzzfeed News. As both began dating, fans speculated that the two cheated on their partners. Additionally, Ethan's ex-wife, Lilly Jay, welcomed her first child with him in August 2022 and told Page Six, "not a girl's girl."

As a result, Ariana Grande's relationship with Ethan sparked backlash from netizens, and her new song allegedly addresses the buzz around the two with lyrics;

"Your business is yours and mine is mine/ Why do you care so much whose d**k I ride?"

Although it is speculated the lyrics are about her relationship with Ethan Slater, the singer hasn't confirmed who she's referring to in the song. Amidst the backlash around her new single, Buzzfeed News reported that the singer has lost over 350,000 Instagram followers in January 2024.