"A very good premise for a horror comedy": Tumbleweed takeover video in South Jordan, Utah sparks wild reactions online

Hoards of invasive tumbleweed rolled into streets of South Jordan, just south of Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Images from the town and nearby Eagle Mountian show a bizarre dystopian landscape. A video shared by @rawsalert of the area went viral on X, prompting wild reaction online.

According to a report by KSL TV, residents had already begun plowing through the tumbleweeds before city workers arrived for cleanup. Rachel Van Cleave, South Jordan communications manager told the outlet:

"Luckily, it’s something we can handle... This is not our first ."

Before the incident, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported strong winds in the area, some over 70 miles an hour. Per ABC4, the strong winds damaged city infrastructure, including roads. Just hours after the "tumble-mageddon", the city was hit by snow, which added to the hassle.

As images and views from South Jordan and its neighboring areas went viral, netizens were quick to comment on the bizarre phenomenon, with one even calling it "a good premise for a horror comedy."

"This looks like a fire hazard": Netizens react to hoards of Tumbleweed flooding South Jordan

As images from the Utah town went viral, internet users were quick to share wild reactions. Some expressed concern about the possibility of it leading to dangerous fires, while others quipped that it seemed like a plot taken right out of a movie or cartoon.

Netizens commented under @rawsalert's X post about the development, and many contemplated if this was a teaser to a bleak future.

This is not the first time tumbleweed has taken over a town

Tumbleweed is the dried and above-the-ground part of certain plants that detaches itself from the roots after the plant has dried. Strong winds cause it to detach and blow away. In America, these are formed from an invasive weed called Russian Thistle.

Back in 2016, the Australian town of Wangaratta was left alarmed after a type of tumbleweed called "hairy panic" overwhelmed it. In 2018, Victorville, California, was blanketed by thousands of giant tumbleweeds.

In 2020, they invaded a Washington state highway, trapping unlucky drivers under 15ft of these dried weeds, forcing authorities to temporarily shut down the highway.