An Yujin’s look for Fendi FW24 Show at Milan Fashion Week stuns fans: “She looks like a flower”

An Yujin, popularly known as Yujin, was among the celebrities who attended the Fendi Fall/Winter Show 2024. The Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and as expected, our favorite celebrities have shown up to support major fashion brands in unique and creative designs.

An Yujin looked elegant in a Fendi Spring/Summer 24 yellow and nude dress. The leader of Korean girl group IVE joined Fendi ambassadors like Heart Evangelista, Rym Saidi, Bella Campen, and other celebrities of the house at the Milan Fashion Week 2024.

Fendi’s official Instagram page posted photos of the 20-year-old K-Pop star, and this eliciting positive reactions and comments from netizens.

Netizen reacts to Yujin’s outfit for the Fendi Fall/Winter Show 2024 (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

More details on An Yujin's look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show

An Yujin's floor length and halter neck yellow and nude gown accentuated her curves, and she paired the elegant outfit with a yellow Fendi Peekaboo bag, embellished with Fendi Selleria stitching. The K-pop idol kept her makeup minimal and understated, opting for slightly glossy lips. An Yujin had her hair styled in a chin-length middle part and finished off the look with chunky hoop earrings.

The internet was adorned with praise for the leader of IVE, with one fan commenting,

"She looks so good in that dress and hair!"

Netizens also called her beautiful, gorgeous, and healthy, with others even stating that the singer and the Fendi brand go well together.

Netizens appreciate Yujin’s look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show 2024 (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Netizens appreciate Yujin's look for the Fendi Fall/Winter 2024 show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Fans appreciate YuJin's look for the Fendi Fall/Winter fashion show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Fans appreciate Yujin’s look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Fans appreciate Yujin’s look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Fans appreciate Yujin’s look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Fans appreciate Yujin’s look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Fans appreciate Yujin’s look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Fans appreciate Yujin’s look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Fans appreciate Yujin’s look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Fans appreciate Yujin’s look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Fans appreciate Yujin’s look for the Fendi Fall/Winter show (Image via Instagram/@fendi)

Aside from her talents as a singer and dancer, An Yujin is known for her style and elegance, making her the perfect choice as a Fendi house ambassador. When the pop star isn't stunning on red carpet events, she can be spotted dazzling her fans during music shows and performances.