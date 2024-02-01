"CEO Jennie is amazing": Fans stunned as they catch glimpses of ODD ATELIER office on Tamburin communications head's Instagram stories

BLACKPINK member Jennie recently established her new label ODD ATELIER in order to explore her solo activities. Naturally, fans were curious about her new agency and often wondered how her office looked. They finally received some closure when the Communication Head of Tamburins and Gentle Monster shared some glimpses of ODD ATELIER on her Instagram stories.

On February 1, Jinyku visited Jennie's office and shared how she spent her day there on her social media. She shared a picture of a wall in the office that appeared to carry messages from brands that the SOLO singer had worked with.

Jennie teamed up with Korean beauty brand Tamburins for their perfume campaign in November last year and also collaborated multiple times with Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster since 2020. Thus, Jinyku penned a message for the singer on the wall.

Fans were surprised to see the clips and videos, as this was the very first time they saw ODD ATELIER’s workplace on social media. As the scenes from the You & Me singer's office went viral online, fans could not help but assume that she might be holding a party.

Thus, netizens have been sending love to the singer for setting up her label, and they were delighted to see how Jennie took care of guests with different amenities. Fans noted how "CEO Jennie" is "amazing."

“Welcome to ODD ATELIER, entertainment!”: Fans react as Communication Head of Tamburins share glimpses of BLACKPINK's Jennie's new office

Fans were looking forward to the idol's solo endeavors as she set up social media pages on Instagram and Twitter for her label. The official website also showcases her collaboration with popular brands.

Recently, fans noticed minute details shared by the Communication Head of Tamburins on her Instagram stories of the office. Jinyku received a letter from Jennie expressing her gratitude for receiving all the love and support from Tamburins.

The wall that featured supportive messages by different brands also reportedly included Adidas and Chanel. She also shared a frame from Jennie's photo shoot with Chanel.

Jinyku was also seen enjoying cupcakes displaying ODD ATELIER’s logo and playing with the Capybara soft toys. As per fans, the BORN PINK singer is fond of Capybaras and even called herself a Capybara ambassador previously in a Weverse live video. Thus, it was only natural to see so many soft toys of the animal in what appeared to be a claw machine, with ODD ATELIER’s ribbon around it.

A fan also noticed the sofa placed in her office, which was reportedly worth 31,665 USD, a fact that left fans shocked. Sharing their thoughts on the features of Jennie's office, many extended their support while expressing their pride in the K-pop idol.

On December 29, last year, YG Entertainment confirmed all BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa would not be continuing their solo activities under the agency. A week before the confirmation, Jennie introduced her brand new agency ODD ATELIER, leaving fans in anticipation.