Dan Wootton net worth: TV presenter's career explored as he leaves GB News to launch his 'independent platform'

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Dan Wootton, the British and New Zealand journalist, announced his decision to part ways with GB News to launch his ‘independent platform’ – Dan Wootton Outspoken.

Wootton’s announcement on X came a day after Ofcom ruled against the Laurence Fox episode. Fox was invited as a guest on Wootton’s show in September 2023. According to the BBC, she remarked about journalist Ava Evans, which led to the channel receiving over 8,867 complaints.

Following the incident, Wootton apologized for not intervening with Fox on his show, and the 40-year-old was later suspended from the channel. The presenter, who, as per CA Knowledge, has a net worth of $6 million, used to make £600,000 a year as the presenter on GB News.

According to the news outlet, Ofcom declared Fox’s remarks as “clearly and unambiguously misogynistic” on Monday. GB News also released a statement about Wootton’s exit from the channel on Tuesday, mentioning how he was “a part of the first on-air line-up” on the channel.

Dan Wootton started as an entertainment column writer for a newspaper

Expand Tweet

Daniel (Dan) John William Wootton was born to a British couple in Wellington, New Zealand, on March 2, 1983. Wootton grew up in Lower Hutt, where he studied at the Naenae College. After college, he pursued a media studies and political sciences degree from the Victoria University of Wellington.

Dan Wootton’s first job as a journalist was writing an entertainment column for a Wellington-based broadsheet newspaper, The Dominion Post. Soon after he started writing columns, Wootton also started reporting on the daily TV show Good Morning. When Wootton was 21, he immigrated to the UK, where he initially worked for several trade magazines until joining the Broadcast.

In February 2007, Wootton joined the News of the World TV team, where he became the TV editor by November 2007 and showbusiness editor the following year. As the tabloid shut down in July 2011, Wootton joined the Daily Mail as a feature writer and columnist and was the editor-at-large at Now magazine.

Two years later, Wootton joined The Sun newspaper, where he wrote a newly launched Sunday column. Within three years of working there, he had been promoted to associate editor (showbiz and TV).

Wootton left his job at The Sun in January 2021, announcing his role as the presenter on Tonight Live with Dan Wootton on GB News. In September 2023, Wootton was suspended from GB News following the Laurence Fox controversy.

Wootton’s decision to launch his independent platform was praised by netizens

Wootton announced his decision to leave GB News and launch his independent platform—Outspoken—on the night of Tuesday, March 5, on his X handle. In less than 24 hours, the X post received over 1 million views, over 8K likes, 2K reposts, and 3K comments.

A large number of Wootton’s supporters turned up in the post’s comment section to congratulate the journalist on launching his platform. Some even compared Wootton to US’s Tucker Carlson – whose recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin had created headlines.

Here are some of the X reactions to Wootton’s decision:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Dan Wootton’s post, his platform will go live “later this year.” The specific launch dates are yet to be disclosed.