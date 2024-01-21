Does Sofia Vergara have children? Modern Family star reveals she parted ways with Joe Manganiello because he wanted kids

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce through a joint statement in July 2023 after being married for seven years. As per documents submitted to the courts, the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their separation.

In a recent interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, Sofia revealed the reason behind their breakup:

"I am a recently divorced woman. My marriage broke down because my husband was younger, wanted to have children, and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby."

The former couple have an age difference of 4 years. The actress also shared her perspectives on motherhood as she ages:

"That's not for me anymore. I had a child at 19, and I'm ready to embrace the role of a grandmother, not a mother."

The actress also mentioned that she is committed to moving on and that "suffering shouldn't be sought."

Sofia Vergara has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Sofia Vergara has one son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 32. She gave birth to Manolo in Colombia when she was 18 and married to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzales. However, the two split up in two years.

While talking to PEOPLE in 2016, Sofia talked about raising Manolo:

"I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could."

Sofia also added that she finds it very rewarding when she hears compliments about her son:

"When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."

Manolo is an animal lover, likes to cook and travel and is very close to his mother. He is a film production graduate from Emerson College in Boston and graduated in 2015.

On Sofia's 51st birthday in 2023, Manolo shared a throwback photo of him with his mother on his Instagram story. In the photo, Sofia can be seen holding him as a child in a rodeo clown costume. He captioned the photo with, "Happy Birthday ma!!!!! Te quiero mucho."

During an interview with Regis & Kelly in 2010, Sofia Vergara revealed that she named Manolo after a character from the film Scarface. Following his mother's footsteps, Manolo has also appeared in movies, such as Hot Pursuit and Kaati.