"Extraordinary": Fans cheer as BTS Jungkook becomes the first & only K-pop soloist and the fastest K-pop act to surpass 5 billion streams on Spotify

BTS's Jeon Jungkook made waves as he became the first and only K-pop solo artist to surpass 5 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. On February 29, 2024, the Standing Next To You singer also became the fastest K-pop act to surpass this milestone on the world's largest music streaming platform.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter had surpassed 4 billion streams on Spotify as of December 17, 2023. His latest achievement comes after two months which further solidified his status as a global pop star, much to the fans' delight.

With the release of his singles Seven ft. Latto and 3D feat. Jack Harlow, Jungkook dominated the Spotify charts even before the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The South Korean musician released his first solo album on November 3, 2023, consisting of 11 tracks.

"He is the whole package": Fans lavish praise on BTS Jungkook for achieving another historic feat

In order of streaming numbers, Jungkook's own song Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.) has gained over 1.4 billion streams (1,428,387,081), Charlie Puth's single Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS) has surpassed 892 million streams (892,037,413), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) has gained over 436 million streams (436,621,636), and the title track Standing Next to You from the BTS idol's debut solo album has surpassed 430 million streams (430,088,989) on Spotify.

Additionally, Dreamers (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack) has over 401 million streams (401,060,659), Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS) has over 287 million (287,749,902), Still With You has 150 million (150,127,922), and Jungkook's feature on The Kid LAROI's track TOO MUCH has amassed over 118 million streams (118,910,895) on Spotify.

Meanwhile, from his debut solo album, tracks such as Yes or No has over 114 million streams (114,203,643) at the time of writing this, Hate You has 76 million (76,272,099), Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) has 76 million (76,156,309), Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) has over 64 million (64,540,440), Somebody has 60 million (60,884,148), and Shot Glass of Tears has 57 million (57,850,458).

The South Korean musician has achieved 5 billion streams on Spotify across all credits in 748 days. He is followed by the K-pop girl group TWICE, who took 1,612 days to gather that number. Meanwhile, Jungkook's own band BTS took 1,619 days to cross the threshold of 5 billion streams.

Fans rejoiced and lauded the musician for his dominance on the music charts and streaming platforms despite having enlisted in the military in December 2023.

On the official MENA charts, the BTS idol made history by being the first musician to have multiple No.1 hits on his solo tracks. Jungkook has demonstrated his immense appeal among music lovers in the Middle East and North Africa by storming the charts.

On December 7, 2023, the record verified that the singer was the first artist to debut at No.1 on the list with singles that he released in 2023. The artist now holds the record for the greatest amount of music tracks to debut at No. 1 on the official MENA chart thanks to this accomplishment.

His hit songs Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You all contributed to him reaching this incredible accomplishment.

At present, Jungkook is serving in the military and is reported to be promoted to Private First Class on March 1, 2024.