Hacks season 3: Teaser, release date, and more explored 

HBO Max’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning TV series Hacks premiered back in May 2021 and has quickly created a huge global viewer base. The intriguing comedy-drama centers around the characters of Ava and Deborah Vance, the latter a legendary comic artist accepts the former as a mentee.

The series has to date seen the release of 2 seasons, with HBO Max quickly renewing the hit series for a third, back in June 2023. Set to debut on Max on 2nd May 2024, Hacks recently saw the release of its first teaser trailer which promises a similarly hilarious ride as the two protagonists undergo a career diversion of sorts.

Set to the tune of Elton John’s popular song I’m Still Standing, the trailer has resulted in a further increase in anticipation for the upcoming season. Here, we look at everything that fans will want to know with respect to Hacks Season 3.

Hacks Season 3: Everything you need to know

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks has rightfully emerged as a must-watch, especially for comedy fans. With some genius comedy writing, a range of hilarious and dynamic, yet believable characters, and a unique plot that is bound to remind fans of some bonafide legendary sitcoms, Hacks Season 3 is a must-watch for most comedy enthusiasts.

The teaser trailer saw Ava Daniels and Deborah, played by Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart respectively, undergo a potential diversion. Daniels, who has for two seasons been the head writer for the comic artist, is seen considering a change that brings about a range of hilarious situations in the trailer alone.

Deborah, shown to be a somewhat arrogant, almost of an egomaniacal artist at least initially, has undergone quite a journey in the two seasons thus far, something which is set to continue in Season 3. The teaser shows Ava having quit her job under Deborah Vance, setting the stage up for a hilarious showdown and chance encounters that lead to further drama between the two.

Regardless, Hacks Season 3 is set to open on May 2nd with a two-episode premiere, with further episodes being released on HBO Max on a weekly basis. The Season Finale for the time being has been scheduled for a May 30 release.

The following cast members are all expected to reprise their roles for Hacks Season 3:

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Megan Stalter as Kayla

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque

Furthermore, Season 3 also has confirmed cameo appearances from a range of guest stars. These include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn, which is bound to result in a further increase in the overall anticipation.

Regardless, Hacks has already emerged as one of the most unique and genuinely funny sitcoms of recent years and has won a total of 6 Emmy Awards, alongside 2 Golden Globes. The series might effectively revolve around the relationship of its two protagonists. However, the unique concept, in addition to the hilarious range of characters from the showbiz means that it has a range of memorable characters that are bound to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

For the time being, of course, fans have little option but to wait for the upcoming season, which premieres on May 2nd, 2024.