“HE’S WATCHING US PEOPLE”: Fans in a frenzy as BTS’ Taehyung reposts a reel shared by a fan account to his Instagram stories

On January 17, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung shared a series of stories on his Instagram account and even reposted a reel from a fan account named @taekookupdates07 on his Instagram story, setting the internet on fire.

On the same day, several videos captured by fans went viral on social media displaying Kim Taehyung's 10-story-long banner for Harper's Bazaar Korea at the Bazaar Korea's headquarters.

An Instagram fan account, @taekookupdates07, also shared similar videos of BTS' V's 10-story-long banner at the Bazaar Korea's headquarters on their social media account in the form of a reel.

Kim Taehyung shared this particular reel on his Instagram story. Soon, fans took to social media expressing how the Love Me Again singer also watches fans as they keep track of his whereabouts.

"Baby is updated about everything": Fans are over the moon as BTS' Kim Taehyung shares the post of a fanpage account

Recently, Harper's Bazaar Korea unveiled the Love Me Again singer as the cover face for the outlet's upcoming February issue, celebrating the Year of the Dragon. They revealed different stunning pictures of the idol, enchanting fans with his visuals and the daring, bold hair choice, radiating the vibe of an anime character and a dragon.

Like several other fans, a fan account, @taekookupdates07A, shared pictures and videos of BTS' V's 10-story-long banner displayed at the outlet's headquarters in South Korea amid the snowfall in the country.

Just two minutes after @taekookupdates7 shared their post, Kim Taehyun reposted it on his Instagram story, sending the internet into a frenzy. Fans believe that his Instagram timeline and feed must be filled with fan posts, or he might have wanted to share the post on his secret social media account, which no one is aware of.

Many fans also assumed that the fan's post might have appeared on the top of his account's tag section, so he got the chance to repost it immediately.

Needless to say, fans were delighted to know that Kim Taehyung was able to see the huge display advertisement banner by Harper’s Bazaar Korea. The idol also shared the picture of his huge banner on his Instagram story before reposting the fan’s post.

Harper’s Bazaar Korea also shared the location of BTS’ V’s banner throughout the city on their social media handle. Here is how fans reacted after BTS’ Taehyung reposted a reel shared by a fan account to his Instagram stories:

In other news, BTS' V graduated from his five-week basic military training as a military elite trainee on January 16, 2024. He will be transferred to the Army Administrative School for three additional weeks of training, as he has selected the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.