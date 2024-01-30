"I knew they all watched the show": Fans react as BTS Suga reveals his wish to try the chicken that Taehyung made in Jinny's Kitchen

A video of BTS superstar Min Yoongi, aka Suga, from his 2023 D-DAY global tour made a reappearance on the internet on January 30, 2024. The artist responded to a series of questions during the Japanese interview on the DVD of the D-DAY Tour. When asked which he would prefer to eat—V's chicken, which he learned to cook as an intern, vs. Jungkook's savory perilla oil makguksu—Suga said he preferred the former.

The BTS ARMY rejoiced to get a confirmation that the Haegeum rapper-songwriter has watched Taehyung aka V's variety show Jinny's Kitchen and expressed their happiness on Twitter.

For the unversed, filmed in a charming tiny town in Mexico, Jinny's Kitchen is a Korean variety show that serves Korean street cuisine to its devoted patrons. The show features BTS member and Suga's longtime friend Kim Taehyung, aka V, along with Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and more.

"My Daegu boys": Fans get emotional watching Suga appreciate Taehyung's hard work during the filming of Jinny's Kitchen

BTS ARMY is well aware of the ongoing enlistment of the seven BTS members. Hence, before his enlistment, Min Yoongi, aka Suga, pre-filmed several pieces of content for his fans to watch and keep themselves entertained till he served his enlistment in June 2025.

During the Japanese DVD interview, the Haegeum rapper-songwriter was asked about his preferred food after finishing his world tour in 2023.

The interviewer asked:

"What do you want to eat if you make delicious food for us after finishing the tour? V's chicken that learned how to cook as an intern vs. Jungkook's savory perilla oil makguksu."

Suga replied that he wanted to try the chicken that Taehyung made during his variety show, Jinny's Kitchen, since he never cooked otherwise. He added that Taehyung is always the one who does the cleaning since he doesn't know how to cook hence he wants to try that meal.

"I want to try the chicken that Taehyung made. He usually doesn't cook but cleans up, but he works really hard there. So I was curious."

For those unfamiliar, the DVD of the D-DAY Tour Japanese interview is from the singer's Japan leg from his world Tour. The Agust D Tour, or D-DAY Tour 2023, kicked off on April 26, 2023, and had its final show in Seoul on August 6, 2023. During his 28 major acts across the globe, the music producer, songwriter, and rapper from BTS filmed several pieces of content simultaneously, including this video.

ARMYs went emotional watching Suga praise Taehyung's hard work, and they shared their thoughts on Twitter. Some highlighted how the Life Goes On rapper-songwriter is so thoughtful to choose Taehyung since Jungkook always cooks and the members are aware of his cooking, but Taehyung seldom cooks anything.

Others pointed out that Yoongi and Taehyung's friendship is quite underrated, and they are glad to see the two boys from Daegu appreciate each other's efforts.

BTS global icon Min Yoongi aka Suga enlisted in the military on September 22, 2023, after releasing his debut solo album D-DAY on April 21, 2023. He went ahead to carry out his solo global tour before enlisting including being the global ambassador for the National Basketball Association (NBA). The global superstar is reported to come back to the spotlight in June 2025 along with his bandmates and friends Taehyung, Namjoon, Jimin, and Jungkook.