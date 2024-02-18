The streets of New York City experienced a notable change in its skyline with the emergence of three massive billboards featuring BTS' Jungkook, with one particularly displayed on renowned Houston Street.

On February 16, 2024, Calvin Klein, the esteemed American fashion house, made waves in the fashion industry by unveiling their latest Jeans Spring 2024 collection campaign featuring BTS' Golden Maknae, their influential global ambassador.

The unveiling of Calvin Klein's Spring collection via the brand's official social media accounts marked a significant moment in fashion, solidifying Jungkook's status as a trendsetting icon.

The mega-sized billboards, strategically placed in the heart of New York, became an instant sensation on social media. Fans celebrated the larger-than-life representation of their beloved idol as the face of Calvin Klein's Spring 2024 campaign. One user on X wrote, "It's his third huge billboard in NYC...indeed THE Calvin Klein ambassador!"

On March 29, 2023, the singer was officially announced as the global brand ambassador of the denim and underwear fashion brand Calvin Klein. The announcement didn’t come as a surprise, as the fashion brand had been teasing fans about getting the Dreamers’ singer onboard.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to his mega-size Calvin Klein billboard in New York

The strategic positioning of the mega-sized billboards in New York City underscored Calvin Klein's acknowledgment of Jungkook's influence, presenting him in a regal light on the streets.

The excitement surrounding the billboards surged on social media platforms, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration for the enormous portrayal of their favorite star as the face of Calvin Klein's latest campaign.

More about Jungkook and Calvin Klein collaboration

Calvin Klein debuted its latest ad featuring BTS starlet Jungkook for the brand's Spring/Summer collection on February 14, 2024. The brief 7-second snippet quickly went viral online, featuring the musician dancing to the 1977 famous track The Passengers by Iggy Pop as he walked through an empty Grand Central Station.

Following the release of the ad featuring the BTS member, Calvin Klein's TikTok account garnered several followers, eventually reaching 2.3 million.

The Euphoria singer's influence extended beyond the digital realm to real-world success. Fans eagerly sought to emulate the singer's style by acquiring the Calvin Klein pieces he featured in the advertisements. As a result, the showcased garments flew off the shelves as fans rushed to get their hands on the fashion items endorsed by their favorite idol.

Jeon Jungkook of BTS enlisted in the Republic of Korea Army on December 12, 2023, and has been deployed to the 5th Infantry Division. The singer is expected to return to show business in June 2025 and resume group activities with his bandmates, who are also currently serving in the military.