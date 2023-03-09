Matt Mathews Comedy Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, dates, and all you need to know 

Matt Mathews, a famous TikTok farmer, announced a comedy tour on March 8, 2023.

The name of his debut tour is "When That Thang Get Ta Thangn'." The Birmingham Stardome, where the performance begins, is sold out. Following that, the tour visits 14 additional cities, including Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Nashville, and Tampa.

The TikTok star Matt Mathews is all set for his new comedy tour 2023

The comedy show has a unique approach to audience interaction during the live performance. There is a segment called "Live Confessions," where audience members scan a QR code and send in their confessions anonymously. Mathews will respond to these comments impromptuly on stage.

When asked about his tour, Matt Mathews said:

"Most people know me as the crazy farmer from TikTok, who cusses at his chickens in his bathrobe. While that's definitely a real part of who I am, I'm excited to show my fans a side of me that they can't find on social media… the real and raw Matt Mathews."

He continued:

"My goal was to create a comedy show like no other - to make people laugh by sharing personal stories that will inspire them to reach for the stars and make sh*t happen!"

The official tour dates and venues are:

April 12, Birmingham, AL - Stardome Comedy Club

April 13, Louisville, KY - Louisville Comedy Club

April 22, Chicago, IL - Park West

April 27, Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

May 11, Dallas, TX - Addison Improv

May 18, Nashville, TN - James K. Polk Theater

June 1, Houston, TX - Houston Improv

August 6, Kansas City, MO - Kansas City Improv

August 8, St Louis, MO - Helium Comedy Club

August 9, Fort Wayne, IN - Summit Comedy Club

August 13, Columbus, OH - Columbus Funny Bone

August 17, Syracuse, NY - Syracuse Funny Bone

August 20, Richmond, VA - Richmond Funny Bone

August 23, Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Comedy Zone

August 27, Tampa, FL - Tampa Improv

The official website, mattmathews.com/tour, is where fans can purchase tickets for the comedy tour. Any general admission or VIP ticket can be upgraded with a premium meet-and-greet package for an additional cost.

Matt Mathews' videos skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic

Matt Mathews is a stand-up comedian, social media influencer, and multi-award-winning boudoir photographer. He is also the host of a hit podcast called Real Talk with Matt Mathews.

With the dawn of the pandemic, Matt's hilariously raw social media posts and short-form videos went viral. He has over 3 million followers on TikTok and over 1 million on Instagram. He is known and applauded for his relatability and situational humor.

He talks about his personal experiences as someone living on a farm, his career as a photographer, relationships, and taboo sexual encounters he has had. He is known for his real-time comedic take, which he will bring to the stage on his comedy tour in 2023.

His viral Instagram series Confessions With Matt will engage the audience. In the series, he responds to messages and comments from followers, revealing their deepest and darkest secrets. He also side-splits farm chores videos that show Mathews hesitantly doing daily tasks around the farm while playfully scolding his animals when they misbehave.

