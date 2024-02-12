Netflix's Scoop shows the great British PR Disaster with first teaser

Netflix's upcoming dramatization of a very real and relevant event about a certain Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, Scoop, has finally divulged some important details with the latest teaser on Monday, February 12.

The new teaser has not only given a glance at the backroom world that the movie will follow, alongside the infamous interview, which is regarded as one of the biggest PR disasters in the history of Great Britain.

Scoop is set to premiere on April 5, 2024, on Netflix, as per the latest teaser, which also gives a glimpse at Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew, in what is a crude dramatization of one of the most significant events in British Royal history.

The interview was based on Prince Andrew's friendship with convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose list also featured some eminent personalities from all professions. The teaser does not delve into the interview itself but teases the backstory and the beginning of the same. A full trailer is expected to come out in some time.

Scoop's teaser gives a look at compelling characters and a slow-building scandal

Those who know the true story behind this particular Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, already know the consequences this had on the British Royalty. While the interview was originally slated to clear Andrew's association with convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein, it only magnified the matter and made Prince Andrew's name stand out for all the wrong reasons.

Following this infamous appearance on Newsnight, Andrew was stripped of his military roles and use of the HRH title. The trailer seemed to hint that a lot of the drama would take place outside the interview, especially before it. But the interview and its consequences are also likely to be important parts of the Netflix dramatization.

The film is based on Newsnight producer Sam McAlister's memoir, which also shares the same title. Philip Martin has directed the film and wants to provide answers to viewers about this infamous event, amid a lot of rumors and speculations.

Martin previously shared his vision for Scoop in an interview with TUDUM, saying:

"I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew – to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections."

Scoop additionally stars Billie Piper as Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, Romola Garai as Newsnight editor Esme Wren, and Keeley Hawes as Prince Andrew's former private secretary Amanda Thirsk.

Other cast members include Connor Swindells as photographer Jae Donnelly, Charity Wakefield as Princess Beatrice, and Lia Williams as Fran Unsworth.

Get a Scoop of the scandal on April 5, 2024, on Netflix.

