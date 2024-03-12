"People are finding brown and black scum": Concern over Fiji water recall notice 2024 ensues amid Amazon safety notice

Reddit user @WayfareEndlessly shared a post about Fiji Water on March 12, notifying everyone about a possible safety concern. A screenshot of an email from Amazon was shared where it was stated:

“We have learned of a potential safety issue regarding certain product(s) that our records indicate you purchased through the Amazon.com.website."

The product in question was 24 packs of FIJI Natural Artesian Bottled Water of 500 mL each. @WayfareEndlessly shared that they have been purchasing Fiji through Amazon for a while now. They received a prompt after contacting a number mentioned in the email, which asked them to either return or dispose of the bottled water.

The email from Amazon. (Image via Reddit/@WayfareEndlessly)

The user continued that they don’t mind returning the products, since things like this can happen. However, the customer wished to know what defect was detected in the product leading to Amazon issuing the safety concern email. Amazon also noted:

“If you made this purchase for someone else, please notify the recipient immediately and provide them with the information.”

Expand Tweet

Several other Reddit users and people on X wondered about Amazon's safety issues with Fiji Water. One person explained the reviews on the E-commerce website said people who purchased the product, were finding insects, solid particles, and black and brown layers of dirt in the water.

Expand Tweet

Fiji Water sparks recall concern among netizens amid Amazon's safety notice sent to customers

It appears that the issue with the bottled water from Fiji sold on Amazon had begun earlier this month. Another Reddit user @Teds_Frozen_Head posted two pictures of the bottle they bought from Amazon. One of the photos showed a dark substance at the bottom of the bottle.

The user had no idea what the black thing was. In the second picture, a tissue with something like dirt on it was seen. The customer likely poured some of the water onto the tissue. Other users in the comments shared they received an email from Amazon asking them to return Fiji Water purchased from their website.

Fiji products spark recall concern amid Amazon safety notice sent to customers. (Image via Reddit/@Teds_Frozen_Head)

Fiji products spark recall concern amid Amazon safety notice sent to customers. (Image via Reddit/@Teds_Frozen_Head)

Fiji products spark recall concern amid Amazon safety notice sent to customers. (Image via Reddit/@Teds_Frozen_Head)

Fiji products spark recall concern amid Amazon safety notice sent to customers. (Image via Reddit/@Teds_Frozen_Head)

Fiji products spark recall concern amid Amazon safety notice sent to customers. (Image via Reddit/@Teds_Frozen_Head)

Fiji products spark recall concern amid Amazon safety notice sent to customers. (Image via Reddit/@Teds_Frozen_Head)

Fiji products spark recall concern amid Amazon safety notice sent to customers. (Image via Reddit/@Teds_Frozen_Head)

Fiji products spark recall concern amid Amazon safety notice sent to customers. (Image via Reddit/@Teds_Frozen_Head)

While some people said their purchased products did not have any black or brown dirt-like substance in the water, a few others got bottles with dirt at the bottom.

Back in January 2024, Fiji Water faced another recall due to the presence of microplastics in the products. It is not yet clear which particular defect caused the latest recall.