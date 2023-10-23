"Sleepy Joe on duty": Biden garners backlash over allegedly visiting Delaware Beach as 50 Cent urges President to 'wake up' in an Instagram post

President Joe Biden has made his way into the headlines after he was spotted on the Delaware Beach. After the pictures of Biden floated on social media, where he can be seen relaxing on the beach beds, many social media users, including rapper 50 Cent, slammed the president and urged him to “wake up” due to the ongoing scenario in the world.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, called out the president and shared the viral image on Instagram on Sunday, October 22, 2023, and said:

"hey Joe get the fvck up, we in trouble man!"

Many social media users also targeted Biden for relaxing on the weekend amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Hence, after 50 Cent made the post and shared Joe Biden’s picture, many social media users reacted to the image and slammed the US President. One social media user also commented and said:

Social media users slam President Joe as his picture relaxing at the beach goes viral: Reactions explored. (Image via 50 Cent/ Instagram)

Joe and Jill Biden, the First Lady, were seen on Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, and the President has been receiving massive backlash for the same.

However, his history with 50 Cent is old, as there have been many instances previously when the rapper spoke against the president. Something similar happened in October 2020, when the rapper posted on Instagram and asked his followers to vote for Trump.

President Joe Biden receives massive backlash as he and the First Lady are spotted relaxing on the Delaware Beach

With the world in crisis as the conflict continues between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden is off for a vacation, as he was spotted with the First Lady on Delaware Beach. However, as his image went viral, rapper 50 Cent took to Instagram and urged him to “wake up.” As the rapper made the post, many social media users commented on it and slammed the president.

At the moment, President Joe Biden has not spoken up about the fiasco. However, since the Israel-Hamas conflict started, this is the second time he has received backlash, as previously, he was slammed by the masses as he allegedly stood by the Israeli government and denied their involvement in the hospital bombing.

However, the US President continues to receive backlash for being spotted relaxing at the beach.