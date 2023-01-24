"So much of that Reddit trash": Alec Baldwin Instagram post caption controversy explained

American actor Alec Baldwin was slammed online for posting a picture with a controversial caption, days after it was announced that he would be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the killing of Halyna Hutchins.

On Monday, January 23, the 64-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their six-year-old son, Leo, posing for the camera. According to Page Six, he captioned the post:

"The old ‘let me give you a back rub’ ploy."

However, Alec Baldwin soon garnered severe backlash online, which ultimately prompted him to tweak his picture caption and address the change in the comment section.

Alec Baldwin was slammed online for using a s*xually-provoking caption in his new post

After Alec Baldwin posted a picture of his wife and son alongside a controversial caption, his critics immediately called him out for using a "s*xually suggestive innuendo" for the same.

One person commented:

A second Instagram user wrote:

A third user stated:

After Baldwin tweaked the caption, it read:

"The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow."

This harsh criticism against the actor comes after Hilaria Baldwin garnered backlash online for luring the press away last week by speaking in a fake Spanish accent, even though she was born and brought up in Boston.

Hilaria Baldwin complains to journalists after her husband Alec Baldwin shot and killed Halyna Hutchins and lied about it : "Do what I'm gonna say. You're not gonna ask me questions. I'm gonna to talk. I want you to realize that we have seven kids."



Stop with the accent lady Hilaria Baldwin complains to journalists after her husband Alec Baldwin shot and killed Halyna Hutchins and lied about it : "Do what I'm gonna say. You're not gonna ask me questions. I'm gonna to talk. I want you to realize that we have seven kids."Stop with the accent lady https://t.co/QvxnuiL808

On January 19, New Mexico prosecutors stated that Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death.

Hutchins, who worked as a cinematographer on Rust, passed away on October 21, 2021, when Baldwin discharged a loaded pistol on her. The incident occurred when the 64-year-old star and cameraman were rehearsing a scene for the film in a tiny chapel on the Bonanza Creek Ranch. The film's director Joel Souza was also wounded in the unfortunate incident.

The charges faced by Baldwin will also be brought against Rust's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, since the prop gun fired a real bullet.

David Halls, who served as the assistant director to Halyna Hutchins, accepted a misdemeanor charge for handing Baldwin a loaded gun. He signed a plea agreement and will receive six months of probation and a suspended sentence.

Patty Dixon🇺🇲🇺🇦 @PattyLDixon



#HalynaHutchins #Rust RIP Halyna Hutchins. The victims are always forgotten, particularly in high profile and "scandalous" cases. I simply want to acknowledge Halyna, wife, mother, sister, friend. RIP Halyna Hutchins. The victims are always forgotten, particularly in high profile and "scandalous" cases. I simply want to acknowledge Halyna, wife, mother, sister, friend.#HalynaHutchins #Rust https://t.co/jQ6JFAWeLF

Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor in the case, stated last week:

“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple."

If Baldwin gets arrested, he could spend five years in jail.

