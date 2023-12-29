"They even sound like South Park characters": Charlotte Douglas Airport Meltdown video sparks wild reactions online

The video of a Florida couple having a meltdown at North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas Airport has gone viral online. The duo, identified as Anthony Thorne, 40, and Dustin Miller, 42, were recorded distressing over getting home to their pet dogs Dolly and Shelby — referred to in the video as their “girls”.

Initially shared on TikTok by @izzzjson, the clip was later reposted on X and gained over 15.5 million views. The outburst was reportedly caused due to a delayed flight which the couple accused, was keeping them back from their dogs. They accused the airline staff at the Charlotte Douglas Airport for the delay.

As the video unfolds, Anthony can be seen dragging Dustin with him, away from the staff as the latter is visibly more upset. Anthony seemingly tried to persuade Dustin to calm down by reminding him of their “girls” back home. As Dustin kept repeating “I don’t give a sh*t”.

Anthony asked him if he does not care about their girls. Dustin, still not pacified, turned towards the other passengers as he faced the recording person’s camera and yelled while waving his hand:

“Hello everybody. American airlines f*cked us over.”

Dustin's temper did not seem to simmer down as he snapped at his husband as well, who clarified he was just trying to get home to their dogs. A woman sitting nearby on a wheelchair with her dog next to her told Dustin, they were scaring her pet. To which, Dustin told the woman:

"F*ck off, b*tch."

The video sparked wild reactions online with one person comparing the couple to characters from the American sitcom South Park.

Netizens react to viral Charlotte Douglas Airport meltdown video

As the video started circulating online, people criticized Dustin's behavior. Some wondered if he was drunk, while a one user wrote he was on drugs. Anthony was described as 'sane' by some people as he tried to de-escalate the situation.

Viral video of couple's airport meltdown over delayed flight sparks wild reactions online. (Image via X/@CitizenFreePres)

Viral meltdown video at Charlotte Douglas Airport sparks wild reactions online. (Image via X/@CitizenFreePres)

As per the Daily Mail, Dustin Miller works at Sykes & Company as an accountant. He and Anthony have been married for nine years and they live in Florida’s Wilton Manors. X user Austin Summers, who claimed to have been the couple’s neighbor, accused Dustin of making transphobic comments about his husband. However, Summers described Dustin’s husband, Anthony, as kind.