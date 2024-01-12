"This company needs to BURN": Fans criticize SM Entertainment as NCT's Haechan resumes promotions despite alleged health concerns

On Thursday, January 11, fans were enraged after spotting NCT's Haechan at the Incheon International Airport along with his fellow NCT 127 members to take his flight to Jakarta for the group's promotions there. Fans were shocked to see the idol resume his schedules so soon after SM Entertainment had only the day before announced the idol's tonsillitis-related absence.

While Haechan was seen updating fans through his Dear U Bubble account that he's been recovering well and fast, they didn't expect him to resume his schedules within less than twenty-four hours of the hiatus announcement. Especially given that the idol is seen working around the clock with schedules in NCT Dream and NCT 127, fans were happy about him finally getting his due rest.

However, the rest getting short not only angered the fans but also had them heavily criticizing SM Entertainment for allegedly over-working the idol and their lack of concern for their artists' health.

Fans call out SM Entertainment for sending NCT's Haechan for promotional schedules despite his current hiatus following health concerns

On January 7, after fans spotted that Haechan was not in attendance for NCT 127’s Nagoya, Japan concert dates, the idol informed them through his Dear U Bubble account that he's been feeling sick and wasn't in good condition to sing and perform at the concert.

"I’m so bummed, I apologize. My fever went up to 39 degrees this morning, so I had no choice but to rest. I know I said I wouldn’t get sick anymore. I’m terribly sorry that I couldn’t keep that promise…But I’ll get well ASAP. I promise to take my meds, eat well, and recover soon!"

While fans felt that there was no need for him to apologize for falling sick, they were naturally concerned about his health and were hoping for his speedy recovery. On January 10, SM Entertainment announced a formal hiatus for the group member, revealing that he was suffering from tonsilitis and that he'd be taking his due rest until recovery.

"Haechan flew to Korea from Japan on January 8 due to suffering flu-like symptoms, body aches, and a fever. The hospital revealed he had a severe case of tonsilitis and that he needed ample rest. Haechan will be taking a rest to fully recover and heal. Decisions about his future activities will be based on his health condition."

A few hours after the announcement, the idol again updated his fans and stated that he's on the road to recovery and he's been feeling much better than he did before.

"I think I’m halfway there. Before, it was painful to even drink water. But yesterday, once I got to Korea, I got my shots and took the meds on time. And my mom has been basically forcing me to eat all her food. Drinking a lot of water and sleeping a lot have been helping, too. I’m getting better, for sure. I’m sorry for making you all wait, and I promise to make a full recovery ASAP so I can see you all!"

While fans were happy to hear that the idol was healing and getting better, they were expecting him to be back on schedule that soon. On January 11, as the NCT 127 members were seen departing for their concerts in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 13 and 14, fans were shocked to see Haechan accompanying them.

Here's how fans have reacted to the same:

Given that it's been only a day since the idol properly went into hiatus, fans were naturally angered by the situation and criticized SM Entertainment for pulling him out of his rest period too soon. Therefore, fans have been flooding social media platforms demanding answers from the agency for Haechan's short hiatus.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 is set to visit the Philippines on January 21, 2024 at the Philippine Sports Stadium.