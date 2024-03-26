On March 25, 2024, Bighit Music unveiled the tracklist for Tomorrow X Together's (TXT) upcoming mini-album 'minisode 3: TOMORROW'.

The album is set to feature seven tracks, one of which is titled "The Killa (I Belong to You)", featuring producer-songwriter Ebby Marango. Ebby, previously known for his work on TXT's hit song “Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)”, was credited alongside another producer, Yuval Haim Chain (UV), for the upcoming track.

Expand Tweet

This revelation sparked concern among fans due to ongoing controversies surrounding UV's nationality and associations.

Fans, particularly those supporting groups under the HYBE label, have been campaigning against individuals from Israel or supporting Israel, amid humanitarian concerns in Gaza, Palestine. Notably, UV is from Tel Aviv, Israel.

In response to the fans' inquiries and concerns, the fans of the group reached out to Ebby via Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter), seeking clarification regarding UV's involvement in the track.

Ebby, known for his active engagement with fans, addressed the issue on his Instagram story and reassured the fans, that the allegations were false and urged them to remain calm. He emphasized love and unity among fans, referring to them as "MOAs", TXT's fanbase.

Expand Tweet

TXT's song producer Ebby responds to controversies after album tracklist reveal on Instagram

Fans reached out to Ebby to enquire if UV still resides in Israel and his connections to the new track. As Ebby actively engages with fans and communicates with them on social media, he became the first person fans reached out to.

However, some fans came to Ebby's defense and urged others not to involve him unnecessarily, as Ebby is not connected to the co-producer.

Expand Tweet

Eventually, Ebby addressed the situation on Instagram from his handle, @ebby1l. In one story, he reassured fans, stating,

"I'm receiving many messages about the co-producer. Those tweets are not true. Please relax. We love everybody over here! One family! MOAs."

In another story, he emphasized the importance of supporting TXT, stating,

"Support TXT! That's the most important thing."

Further clarification came from a fan who shared a direct message conversation with Ebby on X. In the conversation, Ebby confirmed that he has no association with UV and clarified UV's current residence, stating that UV resides in London while others are based in Los Angeles and Toronto.

The fan expressed disappointment over UV's involvement but appreciated Ebby's transparency and support for the idol group.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the quintet is gearing up for the release of their sixth mini-album, 'minisode 3: TOMORROW,' scheduled for April 1.

The tracklist was unveiled via Polaroid-like images shared on the band's social media accounts. Here is the complete list:

“I’ll See You There Tomorrow” “- — — — ·-· ·-· — ·–” “Deja Vu”- Title track “Miracle” “The Killa (I Belong to You)” “Quarter Life” “Deja Vu (Anemoia Remix)”

This upcoming release marks TXT's first since October's successful album, 'The Name Chapter: FREEFALL'. As anticipation builds for the album, the group has also announced their 2024 <ACT: PROMISE> U.S. tour, with eight cities set to host 11 shows.