“We’re gonna lose our girls to AI too”: Saudi Arabia’s AI robot seemingly touching a female reporter sparks hilarious reactions

An AI robot from Saudi Arabia has gone viral after it appeared to have inappropriately touched a female reporter during an interview at a technology festival. Journalist Rawiya Al-Qasimi was speaking in front of the robot named Muhammad as the crowd recorded the DeepFest event on March 4, 2024.

The clip circulating on social media showed that the machine seemed to move to touch her behind. Rawiya Al-Qasimi seemed startled at the instance and quickly shifted away from the AI Robot, before holding up her hand and motioning it to stop, according to News 18.

Expand Tweet

Netizens were quick to quip about the new technology on social media platforms.

Saudi Arabia's first male AI Robot 'harassing' woman reporter on Live TV goes viral

Expand Tweet

Journalist Rawiya Al-Qasimi was at DeepFest, an AI Robot event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 4, 2024.

At the DeepFest event, Rawiya Al-Qasimi presented the first male AI robot, Android Muhammad. Both reporters, Rawayi and a man wore professional clothing as they were standing beside the AI robot. The android's arm moved in a certain way that it seemed it touched the female journalist inappropriately. Meanwhile, the reporter’s uncomfortable expression was also visible, according to The New York Post.

Rawayi continued the presentation after shifting a little away from the robot. Robotics firm QSS developed the machinery and spoke about the alleged behavior with Metro UK. They said,

"We have already conducted a thorough review of the footage and the circumstances surrounding the incident and there were no deviations from the expected behavior of Muhammad, however, we will take additional measures to prevent anyone from getting close to the Robot within its areas of movement."

Expand Tweet

According to the firm, Muhammad is “fully autonomous” and operates “independently without direct human control.” The AI bobot was created to help perform tasks in hazardous conditions, where humans could lose their lives. It would prove as a means of safety for mankind, as per Times Now.

Some AI experts believe that the robot was simply asking Kassem to step forward or that the robot supposedly greeted the reporter after hearing its name. QSS added that the organization takes the well-being of others seriously and told attendees to “maintain a safe distance from the robot during its demonstrations,” as per News 18. DeepFest also introduced the robot on their website saying,

"His creation is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to technological advancement and ingenuity. Muhammad embodies the spirit of innovation that defines Saudi Arabia’s technological landscape, inspiring generations to come."

Netizens gave their own opinions on the video clip. Some of the reactions are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rawiya Al-Qasimi has not given an official statement about the incident to the public as of yet. Muhammad was built in Saudi Arabia and is a significant invention of the nation. The robot is also bilingual, according to The New York Post.