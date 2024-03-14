The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's report ruled nonbinary student Nex Benedict died from an intentional Diphenhydramine and Fluoxetine overdose a month after they passed away the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's report revealed on Wednesday, March 13, Nex Benedict had toxic levels of two drugs in their system, Diphenhydramine and Fluoxetine, and died of an overdose.

According to the National Institute of Health, Diphenhydramine is an over-the-counter antihistamine medication used to alleviate allergies and treat a variety of conditions, including colds, insomnia, pruritus, urticaria, vertigo, and motion sickness. According to the Benadryl website, Diphenhydramine HCl is the active ingredient in all BENADRYL allergy medications.

According to the National Institute of Health, diphenhydramine is also one of the most commonly abused medications in the United States, and intentional diphenhydramine overdose “can be observed in individuals attempting self-harm/suicide.” The website also states the medication is also abused by individuals “to produce pleasant and euphoric effects.

Meanwhile, Fluoxetine sold under the brand anime prozac is used to treat manic depression caused by bipolar disorder. It is also used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, bulimia, binge eating disorder, and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

Officials allege bullying may have contributed to Nex Benedict's Diphenhydramine overdose death

In a statement on X on March 14, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he was concerned bullying played a role in Nex Benedict's Diphenhydramine overdose death.

“Experts tell us that social media, bullying and a host of other factors are fueling a rash of suicides among young people, particularly for marginalized and traumatized youth. Combating this problem likely means strengthening laws against bullying, as well as increasing emphasis on mental health services.”

He added he was heartbroken by Nex Benedict's passing. According to a police audio video released last month, Nex Benedict, a student at Owasso High School, was conscious and alert after the fight in the school’s bathroom on February 7, 2023.

At the time, they told police they were attacked by three girls after the teen squirted them with water as the girls had been picking on them and their friends because of the way they dressed. Nex was found dead on February 8, 2024, a day after an altercation with a group of girls.

In video footage from the hospital the day of the altercation, Benedict explained to the police officer that the girls had been picking on them and their friends and said “something like: why do they laugh like that.” Benedict confronted the girls and poured water on them.

“And so I went up there and I poured water on them, and then all three of them came at me.”

Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said in a statement they were aware the teen died by suicide during their preliminary investigation but did not want to disclose the details until they received an official confirmation.

“From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide. However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.”

Meanwhile, Nex Benedict's devastated family is yet to respond to the medical examiner’s report.