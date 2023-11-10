What is gold juice? Theory explored as Taryn Manning podcast video sparks Hollywood conspiracy 

Controversies surrounding “Gold Juice" ignited, after Taryn Manning appeared on Whitney Cummings Podcast, where she made a shocking claim about how she was offered “Gold Juice three times during her career. Her statements raised many eyebrows as Taryn Manning talked about how many Hollywood stars achieve immense success primarily because of the “Gold Juice.”

Claiming how she refused to take it multiple times, Orange Is The New Black discussed the alleged potion at length when she was asked if she had wished to attain “unimaginable heights in her acting career.” She then brought up the topic of the alleged juice and said:

“I didn’t drink it and I didn’t want it.”

Calling it “scary,” she also talked about why she feels “terrified” of the drink. She said:

“The ‘gold juice’ supposedly lets you have everything you want. All the fame in the world and all the money.”

As Manning spoke about the “Gold Juice,” it once again brought back the age-old claim about a mysterious potion existing that helps people get utmost success in Hollywood. While she did not clarify what that exactly is, Taryn Manning claimed that the “golden elixir could fulfill any desire.”

While many on social media believe that the Gold Juice is made up of the plasma in human blood, others also made up conspiracy theories and stated how this can be a “metaphor for the Illuminati.”

Social media users are bewildered after Taryn Manning’s claims about the alleged “Gold Juice” go viral: Reactions and theories explored

The news about Manning talking about the infamous “Gold Juice” has spread on social media like wildfire. While many spoke about Manning and claimed that she was fooling the audience and just pulling a joke, others were convinced that it could be some chemical, mixed with the blood to keep the fact younger for longer.

As @light_samadhi talked about it on social media, here is how the social media users reacted:

Social media users react as Manning's statements about "Gold Juice" go viral: Conspiracy theories explored. (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, as the clip went viral, it reached Reddit as the same was spoken about by a user- u/ugr8one.

Social media users react as Manning's statements about "Gold Juice" go viral: Conspiracy theories explored. (Image via Reddit)

Many anonymous users then commented and said:

At the moment, Taryn Manning has not stated what exactly she meant by the term. However, several controversies continue to float on social media as it has once again raised the issue of the mysterious potion.