What happened to Alexa Alita aka The Lady of Namek? Tory Lanez pays tribute to inspiration behind 'Alone at Prom' project 

Rapper Tory Lanez recently took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to Alexa Alita. The latter is best known for being the cover girl of the Lady of Namek album. The Miami, Florida-native passed away on 7 September 2023. Many have since taken to the internet to express their grief over the tragic death.

Tory Lanez shared a carousel of photos and videos that featured Alexa Alita. She collaborated with the rapper for a song from his Alone at Prom album. The Canadian singer described Alita as a “close friend,” “beautiful soul” and also his “muse.” Speaking about their time together, Lanez said:

“We laughed, we worked, and shared many deep conversations and moments together. I should have been there to stop this from happening.”

The musician also expressed sadness over not being able to say his final goodbye to the rapper. He also added:

“I promise to make your legacy live on. You meant so much to so many of us. May your imprint be stamped on the world forever as you Rest in Paradise S.I.P The Lady of Namek”

What happened to Alexa Alita?

The rising star was admired by many and now several fans grieve her loss. According to We Publish News, Alexa Alita died from drug overdose. However, no official statements were released either by her family, team or law enforcement.

At the time of writing this article, her official Instagram account was deleted. However, her TikTok account was still available online. She had amassed over 28K followers and 57.7K likes. Her latest TikTok video was uploaded in December 2021 where she showcased her red hair.

The charismatic star often uploaded lifestyle videos on TikTok where she also showed off her outfits.

Many took to the internet to pay tribute to the late internet personality. A few comments online read:

Internet pays tribute to the Lade of Namek muse, Alexa Alita (Image via alexa.alita/TikTok)

What has Tory Lanez been up to?

The rapper continues to be in the middle of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting lawsuit. VladTV announced that the singer was offered a four-year plea deal by prosecutors however, he rejected the same.

The She Make it Clap Freestyle singer was sentenced to ten years behind bars alongside subsequent deportation to his homeland, Canada.

He continues to wait for a judgement on his bail motion which his legal time had filed late August. His attorneys have also been preparing for having his prison sentence appealed. A hearing for the same has been set to 14 September.