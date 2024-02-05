What happened to Dominik Pastuszka? Polish Jockey dies 3 days after fall, his injured horse euthanized

Dominik Pastuszka, a 35-year-old Polish rider, passed away on February 4, three days after suffering a serious fall during a race in Pisa, Italy, according to reports from the Italian news agency Ansa.

Pastuszka's horse, War Brave, was euthanized when it clashed with an obstacle during the 3,500-meter fourth Oleandro Prize gallop race at the San Rossore Hippodrome.

The seasoned jockey, who lived in Merano in northern Italy, suffered head and chest injuries and was sent to a hospital in severe condition. Pastuszka was declared clinically dead by doctors on Saturday, as per the Sun.

Dominik Pastuszka's fall reportedly led to cerebral hemorrhage

Dominik Pastuszka, known for his prominence in the central European jumps scene, suffered serious injuries after being dismounted during the Oleandro Prize gallop race.

According to The Sun, the Polish rider was dismounted during the race, sustaining critical injuries. Local media described Pastuszka as being unconscious at the time of the incident. The jockey was promptly taken to a hospital in Pisa.

As per Ansa, Pastuszka suffered several skull fractures leading to a cerebral hemorrhage, and thereby, upon arriving at the hospital, he was immediately intubated. He succumbed to his injuries three days later, marking another somber chapter in the recent tragedies within the horse racing community.

Pastuszka leaves behind his partner and an 18-month-old daughter, as per the Mirror.

The Jockey's horse War Brave was euthanized

As per the Sun, the jockey's horse, War Brave, also sustained injuries in the accident and was euthanized by veterinarians in the hours following the incident.

The horse racing community is reeling from the untimely death of Dominik Pastuszka, a prominent jockey of central European jumps scenes. Pastuszka's fall during the race has sent shockwaves through the sport, shedding light on the inherent risks that jockeys face in pursuit of victory.

While the racing community grieves the loss of a talented jockey, attention turns to the ongoing investigations and any potential findings that may shed light on the circumstances surrounding this event.

As the horse racing world grapples with the loss of Dominik Pastuszka, the recent passing of Keagan Kirkby further deepens the collective sorrow. Kirkby, a 25-year-old rider from the stable staff of renowned trainer Paul Nicholls, lost his life at the Charing Racecourse in Kent.