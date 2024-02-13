What happened to Jonah Hernandez? Tributes pour in as New Mexico officer killed in line of duty

On Sunday, February 11, 2024, Jonah Hernandez, an officer with the Las Cruces Police Department, was killed in the line of duty. According to reports from Fox News, Officer Hernandez was fatally stabbed while responding to a report of trespassing on South Valley Drive.

As per Fox News, following the stabbing, the New Mexico officer was rushed to MountainView Regional Medical Center. Despite the efforts of media personnel, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a Facebook post, the Las Cruces Police Department announced that a law enforcement escort for the deceased officer has been organized, which began at around 6:30 pm on February 12, 2024, on Camino de Salud on the University of New Mexico Hospital campus.

Following the death of the Las Cruces Police Officer in the line of duty, tributes pour in and posts honoring Jonah Hernandez's life and service have flooded social media.

The investigation into the death of Jonah Hernandez is in its preliminary stages

In a Facebook post, the Las Cruces Police Department provided details surrounding the fatal incident on February 11, 2024, where Patrol Officer Jonah Hernandez, hailing from El Paso, Texas, responded to a report of trespassing on the 300 block of South Valley Drive. Authorities mentioned that he was stabbed during the course of his response to the incident.

According to the police department, the investigation is in the early stages, and authorities believe that Jonah was stabbed by the suspect, who reportedly trespassed on the property.

As of now, the investigation has revealed that the perpetrator was shot and killed by an individual who witnessed parts of the interaction. The witness then used the deceased officer's radio to call for assistance.

The statement released by the Las Cruces Police Department also mentioned that the suspect is identified as a 29-year-old male individual, and his name will not be revealed until his next of kin has been notified.

The deceased officer is being escorted from the New Mexico Medical Investigator's Office in Albuquerque to a funeral facility in his hometown of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces police will lead the escort, but law enforcement agencies from across New Mexico and El Paso are expected to join in.

GoFundMe campaign organized for Jonah Hernandez's family

The Las Cruces Police Department has confirmed that Officer Hernandez served with the department for two years. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, aged 10 and 2.

In response to this devastating incident, the department has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign titled "In loving memory of Officer Jonah Hernandez." With a goal of $100,000, the campaign has raised over $54,000 from the contributions of more than 720 donors.

Additionally, a local deposit account for donations on behalf of the deceased officer's family has also been set up.

The police department mentioned that donations can also be made at any Citizens Bank of Las Cruces branch in Las Cruces. Checks, made out to the “Benefit of Jonah Hernandez” fund, can also be submitted to the Las Cruces Police Department in the care of Veronica De La O, treasurer of the Las Cruces Police Officers Association.

The Las Cruces Police Officers Association confirms that all the funds raised on either account will go directly to the family of Jonah Hernandez.

