What happened to Nidal Wonder ? Age and all about the YouTube star amid concerning ICU update 

YouTuber Nidal Wonder was recently involved in a concerning scooter accident. The teenager’s family took to Instagram to reveal that he woke up after being sedated for four days and is now in the midst of his journey to recovery. Meanwhile, many have taken to the internet to share supportive messages and prayers.

For those uninitiated, Nidal Wonder is a 13-year-old flipper and athlete who has his own self-titled YouTube channel that has amassed over two million subscribers. He often uploads videos showcasing his adventures with his friends and family. Six days ago, he published a video titled I Bought The Weirdest Amazon Products.

Facebook user Maddie Mai was one of the many who took to the internet and shared jarring pictures of Nidal Wonder in a critical condition in an ICU. According to Firehouse Wine Bar, Wonder suffered from a fractured neck, broken collarbone, and leg.

Nidal Wonder’s family members, who are also vloggers, recently took to Instagram to share an update on his health. They revealed:

“We are all exhausted now, but we will be able to tell you the full story as the healing process continues. We know a lot of you have a lot of questions and we can answer at an appropriate time. The good news is that Nidal is off the breathing turbes and as soon as he woke up (after being sedated for about 4 days). He was cracking jokes and being funny. He has a long recovery road but the good news is that he’s awake and the healing is kickstarted.”

Details about Nidal Wonder’s family revealed as YouTuber gets into distressing accident

Nidal Wonder was born in Clovis, California. His real name is Nidal Ajib, and he grew up alongside his siblings - Jamel, Neshan, and Jehan.

Nidal launched his own YouTube channel in July 2011 after being part of the YouTube channel Juju & Nidal, which he ran alongside his brother. He has amassed over 700K followers on his official Instagram account. He primarily shoots videos where he can be seen performing stunts and several physical challenges.

Alongside being a content creator, he also released some songs, including They All Ship Nalish, The Truth about my Feelings (This is it) and Shipping Us (The Truth About Their Relationship).

His mother recently took to her own Instagram account to share her feelings about her son’s accident. In a social media post, she prayed for his quick healing.

Meanwhile, several Wonder fans took to the internet to extend support to him. A few comments online read:

Netizens send the Wonder family their well wishes (Image via Instagram)

Fans are now awaiting further information about the accident from the Wonder family.