What did Raymond Arroyo say about black people? Sneakers remark sparks outrage online

Fox News journalist Raymond Arroyo has garnered immense backlash on social media after claiming that Black people will support Donald Trump because “they love sneakers.” On February 17, the former president made a surprise appearance at Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con to unveil his latest gold Never Surrender High Top Sneaker for $399. Many found Arroyo’s comments racist and took to the internet to relentlessly slam him.

New York Best-Seller Raymond Arroyo appeared on Fox’s Big Weekend Show recently to claim that Black voters will now abandon the Democratic Party and current potus Joe Biden as Donald Trump is selling sneakers. He said on the show:

“With the sneaker thing, as you see, Black support eroding from Joe Biden. This is connecting with Black America. Because they love sneakers. They’re into sneakers. It’s a big deal. Certainly in the inner city. So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, “Wait a minute, this is cool.” He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics. And Trump understands culture more than any other politician I’ve ever seen.”

A fellow Republican journalist then asked Raymond Arroyo if the love for sneakers would translate into Black voters going to vote for Donald Trump. Arroyo then speculated that:

“Anyone willing to put 400 bucks down for a pair of sneakers? Yeah, I think that’s a commitment and love. It’s something, it’s affection on some level. I don’t think this is just for collectors. It’s for people who want Donald Trump-brand sneakers that, again, he’s connecting on a different level.”

“Bro don’t piss me off”: Netizens take to social media to put Raymond Arroyo on blast

The remarks made by Raymond Arroyo on national television were incomprehensible to internet users. Many people viewed his comments as racist and expressed sadness that some Republicans felt that way about Black voters.

According to The Daily Beast, a poll has suggested that Donald Trump could receive a high number of Black support in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, those who wish to purchase Trump’s latest shoe drop can do so through the Get Trump Sneakers website. One will have to pre-order the high-tops for $399, as mentioned above. The former Potus is also selling red and white low-top sneakers for $199.

