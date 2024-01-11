Where was Diane Huggins found? Police call of search as missing Chicago Air Force veteran located

Diane Huggins, a 59-year-old disabled Air Force veteran was located by the Chicago Police on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at around 9:30 pm at the O'Hare Hilton. A missing person alert was issued after the military veteran went missing following her discharge from Ascension Resurrection Hospital on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Diane Huggins was last seen on the morning of Sunday, January 7, 2024, at around 8:30 am at Resurrection Hospital situated at 7435 West Talcott Avenue in Chicago. She was reported missing when she failed to board her scheduled flight to Cleveland at O'Hare International Airport. ABC7 reported that Diane missed her connecting flight while traveling from Maryland to Ohio. This reportedly led to her becoming disoriented leaving concerns about her well-being.

However, the Chicago Police Department led the search for her, and Huggins was found. Yahoo News reported that Diane told the local police that she planned to continue on her trip to Ohio. Meanwhile, her family members have also been notified that she was found.

According to CBS News, the Air Force veteran suffers from multiple mental health issues including bipolar disorder, manic depression, and schizophrenia. Since she is almost completely deaf, she relies on lip reading and hearing aids for communication. She also uses a cane for mobility.

The alert for Huggins had raised concerns due to her disabilities and her sudden disappearance after leaving the hospital.

CBS News noted that she is often known to have gone to military bases and is believed to have had a potential destination in mind when she went missing. However, law enforcement had reason to suspect she may be attempting to reach Akron, Ohio, where her mother and sister reside as reported by FOX 32.

Diane Huggins was discovered by Chicago Police Department detectives at the O'Hare Hilton on Tuesday around 9:30 pm. after she was reported missing. She had been traveling from her home in St. Georges County, Maryland, to Cleveland but missed her connecting flight at O'Hare on Sunday.

Staff at the O'Hare Hilton had encountered Huggins and upon noting her disorientation and confusion, they raised alarm for her well-being. After an extensive search effort, CPD detectives successfully located Huggins at the O'Hare Hilton.

However, details regarding her exact location or circumstances leading to her discovery have not been disclosed by the police as reported by FOX 32. The military veteran also informed police that she intended to continue her journey to Ohio. As mentioned earlier, her family has been updated about her status and well-being.

It is worth noting that the specifics of Diane Huggins' whereabouts when she went missing were not revealed by law enforcement at the time of writing this article.