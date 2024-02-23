Where was Mariah Mason last seen? Tuscaloosa Police Department issues plea for help in wake of teenager's disappearance

Mariah Mason, a 14-year-old girl, has been missing since Tuesday, February 20. The Tuscaloosa Police Department and her worried family are reaching out to the community, seeking any information that could help bring her home.

It's been 48 hours since her family has been able to contact her. This has prompted concerns for her well-being. The police department shares that Mariah Mason was last known to be in Westlee Estates, and there's a possibility she might be near Sahama Village, as reported by CBS.

Through a Facebook post, the Tuscaloosa Police Department revealed that 14-year-old Mariah Mason has not been in touch with her family since Tuesday, February 20.

Mariah Mason is described as 5 feet tall with a weight of around 100 pounds. Her hair is brown and straight, and her eyes are brown. The police department emphasized her last known location near Westlee Estates, in proximity to Palmore Park, while noting the possibility that she could be spending time in the Sahama Village neighborhood, as reported by WBRC.

Both Mariah’s family and the local police force are asking anyone with information to step forward to bring Mariah back. You can call 205-349-2121 or report to any local law enforcement agency.

In a similar incident, Ana Knezevich, a 40-year-old US citizen originally from Colombia, has been missing for 12 days after traveling to Madrid amid a contentious divorce. Ana Knezevich was last seen on February 2 at around 10 p.m. in her Madrid apartment.

Facing a challenging divorce from her Serbian husband, Ana decided to travel to Europe. On the night she went missing, security cameras were tampered with by an unknown person who spray-painted them black. Concerns escalated among Ana's loved ones as they received "bizarre messages" from her just before she vanished, as reported by 7News Miami.

Originally from Colombia, Ana had been temporarily living in Madrid during the divorce proceedings. Ana Knezevich's disappearance took a puzzling turn when her friend, Sanna Rameau, revealed a suspicious incident. Someone in a helmet tampered with surveillance cameras outside and inside Ana's Madrid apartment building on the night she went missing.

Originally planning to stay home due to the cold, Ana's plans changed unexpectedly. A message the next day stated Ana had met someone, and they were headed to a summer house two hours away from Madrid. This sudden alteration raised immediate concerns among Ana's close circle, as reported by The Post.

Family members reached out to the local fire department on February 4, seeking assistance with a welfare check for Ana. Unfortunately, she was not found at home, and there has been no communication with friends or family since.

Ana Knezevich's husband is reportedly in Serbia. The FBI and Spanish authorities are collaborating on a joint investigation, treating her disappearance as a missing persons case.

