Where was Sebastian Rogers last seen? Search intensifies for autistic teen in Kentucky landfill amid disappearance

Sebastian Rogers, who is autistic, vanished from his Hendersonville home on February 26, 2024. According to NBC, the 15-year-old was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants near Stafford Court in Hendersonville in Sumner County on February 26.

More than a week after his disappearance, officials announced they were focusing their search on a landfill in Hopkins County as they continued looking for the teen.

Authorities said they were scouring the Hopkins County Regional Landfill as a precautionary measure, as searchers have found no sign of Rogers since his disappearance, WSMV reported. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said:

“There is no specific information that indicates evidence related to the search for Sebastian may be there; rather it is an investigative, precautionary measure to eliminate possible options and questions.”

Officials issue plea for help in locating Sebastian Rogers

An Amber alert for Sebastian Rogers was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on February 26, shortly after the teen vanished without a trace. At the time, in a post on X, the department wrote:

“An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers on behalf of the Sumner Co. SO. He was seen earlier today near Stafford Court in Hendersonville wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants & glasses. Tips? SCSO at 615-451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

According to NBC, officials who describe Sebastian as a 120-pound, 5-foot-5-inch tall white male with brown hair and brown eyes asked the public for help finding him. In a post on Facebook, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office wrote:

"We currently have personnel from several local and state agencies involved in the search efforts. If you wish to contribute, we kindly ask you to carefully check your property, including crawl spaces, sheds, small areas, and any other locations where a child who enjoys hiding might be."

The sheriff’s office also encouraged residents in Hendersonville to check their home surveillance videos, adding that any small detail proved crucial in locating the missing teen Sebastian Rogers, NBC reported.

"We’re asking everyone in the area to meticulously review footage from security and trail cameras. Please focus on the timeframe from SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. We believe even the smallest detail could be the key to locating Sebastian."

In an interview with Fox 17 this week, the missing teen’s concerned father, Seth Rogers, pleaded with his son to come back home.

“I miss you bud and I’m waiting. I want to hear from you."

Seth also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community response in search of his son. He also thanked multiple agencies for diligently working to find Sebastian.

“They are definitely doing everything that they can to find my son and I thoroughly appreciate it and I hope that they find him. Every day I wake up hoping that they find him.”

Anyone with information regarding Sebastian Rogers' whereabouts was urged to call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.