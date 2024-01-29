Where is Three Horse Shoes located? Newborn baby found dead in pub toilet sparks desperate search for mother

Tragedy struck on January 27, 2024, after a newborn baby girl was found dead in the Three Horse Shoes pub toilet at around 4.45 pm. The pub, located in Oulton, near Leeds, England, was swarmed by police and paramedics. They unfortunately arrived too late to save the baby, who was confirmed dead on the scene.

According to the Mirror, West Yorkshire Police are now desperately searching for the baby's mother. The exact age of the baby is unknown.

Horror unfolded in Three Horse Shoes in Oulton, near Leeds, on Sunday

What was meant to be an enjoyable lunch at Three Horse Shoes took a grim turn after a newborn baby was found dead in the pub’s toilet. According to The Sun, the tragic discovery was made during Sunday’s roast service.

It is understood that a member of the staff of Three Horse Shoes found the baby. According to the Mirror, the staff were “visibly upset” by the discovery but continued to work in “clearly distressing circumstances.” The owners of Three Horse Shoes issued an apology to its patrons on Facebook, saying:

"I've been writing post after post for the past hour but I don't think right now is the best time given the circumstances.....We're sure there's speculation of something that happened at our establishment this evening. All I can say at the minute is I'm sorry to everyone that was in with us during the time this happened and to all that was due to come in and couldn't."

On January 29, Three Horse Shoes issued a follow-up statement saying they would not open the pub on Monday.

Police are now on the lookout for the deceased baby's mother. As per the Independent, DCI James Entwistle of the Major Enquiry Team said:

“This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself. If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use LiveChat online to talk to us remotely at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat."

He added that the police force's main priority was the mother's welfare and safety.

The police have appealed to the baby’s mother to contact them after fearing that she may have undergone an extremely traumatic delivery. As of now, no one has come to claim the baby at the time of writing this article.

This is the second case of an abandoned baby in two weeks

This is the second incident of an abandoned baby in just two weeks, after a newborn girl was found in a shopping bag in east London on the freezing sub-zero night of January 18 at around 9.15 pm.

According to BBC, the baby, who was found wrapped in a towel inside the shopping bag in Newham, was discovered by a dog walker at the junction of Greenway and High Street South. Metropolitan Police’s Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said:

“We believe Elsa to be less than an hour old when she was found. We do not know how long she had been there when she was found.”

The baby, who miraculously survived and was named “Elsa,” is currently in the care of Newham Council.

