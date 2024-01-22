Who is Deni Todorovič? Moana Bikini hits back at calls for boycott after using non-binary influencer to promote brand

Moana Bikini, a leading Australian swimsuit company known for its commitment to diversity and inclusivity, has been hit with calls for a boycott after posting a video of a male model in a bikini.

On January 15, 2024, the model Jake Young posted pictures in swimwear by Moana Bikini. However, after four days, the brand posted the video with collaborator Jake Young. Netzines reacted to it as "horrible marketing."

However, in a response to critics, the Australian swimsuit company reportedly commented,

"If Jake in our bikini upsets you that much, we feel as though this may be a you problem."

In March 2023, another swimwear brand, Sea Folly, faced backlash for collaborating with a non-binary influencer, Deni Todorovič, for their campaigns. Todorovič, a non-binary influencer and queer activist, is a creative director at Hello Darlings.

Who is Deni Todorovič?

Deni Todorovič was born Ratko Denis Todorovič, the first son of Serbian-Romanian parents. He was assigned as a male birth; however, at the age of 19, Deni came out as gay, and after about a month in lockdown, he came out as non-binary and used they/them, as explained by Deni in lunch with Thomas Mitchell in The Sydney Morning in November 2022.

They explained,

"My parents were baptised when I was 10, but then when I came out as gay at 19, things got tricky. They had stopped going [to church] before that for their own personal reasons, but that put the nail in the coffin."

Deni is not just a non-binary activist but a fashion editor, content creator, activist, creative director, podcast host, and author. In October 2022, they launched their first book, "LOVE THIS FOR YOU." Within nine months, over 5,000 units were sold.

In November 2023, Deni was fined for defacing their ex-partner's white picket fence after a tumultuous Australian Fashion Week. In March of the same year, he became the brand ambassador for a swimwear brand, Sea Folly, and both received severe backlash.

In response, Sea Folly stated on their Instagram,

"We would like to address the recent coverage of Seafolly's involvement with Sydney World Pride in which Deni Todorovič was invited as a special guest and wore a custom, not-for-sale Seafolly design."

Further added,

"We are proud that our brand is inclusive and supportive of all women, including the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond."

Moana Bikini's bold stance on diversity

Many netizens compared Moana Bikini's recent criticism and call for a boycott for its new swimwear campaign with that of Sea Folly. However, many praised the model's looks but tried to point out that Moana Bikini is a woman-empowered brand.

Some claimed that Moana Bikini was erasing spaces for women by using a male model for a swimsuit campaign.

Netizens over Moana Bikini's campaign (Image via Instagram/@moana_bikini)

Many posted that men should be men and that the campaign wasn't a way to "empower women." In response to it, the model Jake Young commented,

"There are many different types of women. Women with different anatomy to what you consider "normal". I am not a woman, nor have I ever claimed to be. This post is simply empowering a minority & I'm forever grateful for that. Your hate is a reflection of your own insecurities, not mine. Thank you @moana_bikini."

Jake Young in response to criticism over Moana Bikini's campaign (Image via Instagram/@moana_bikini)

Many came in support, including owwner and model Karina Irby, who said, "THIS IS THE BEST THING ON THE INTERNET!!!!!" However, detractors argue against the inclusion of men in women's swimwear.

A spokesperson for the company told the DailyMail,

“Moana Bikini are — and have always been — one of the most inclusive and empowering brands in existence. This is not only in terms of our size and style range for women, but — most importantly — in our love and acceptance of all races, ethnicities, body shapes and sizes, genders and s*xual orientations.”

As Moana Bikini addresses the calls for a boycott, the brand claims to remain steadfast in its commitment to providing a platform for a spectrum of voices and bodies.