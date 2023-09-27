Who is Derrick Milano? Blac Chyna goes Instagram official with Grammy-winning songwriter

Blac Chyna has recently gone Instagram official with songwriter Derrick Milano. Milano has worked with the best artists over the years, like Nicki Minaj. Chyna's latest Instagram post included a picture of her and Milano together. The duo were looking into each other's eyes, and the caption stated:

"X @derrickmilano."

However, Chyna's representatives have not commented on the same so far.

Blac Chyna's partner is a well-known face in the music industry

Derrick Milano developed an interest in music at a very young age. However, he started rapping when he was in high school and also joined the choir. Milano finished his education at Hanby Middle School, Brandywine High School, and Red Lion Christian Academy.

He completed his graduation at Conrad High School and then enrolled at Valencia College and Full Sail University. He gained recognition in 2014 after he released his debut single, #ThatAintYaB*tch.

He slowly began to perform at various places. He soon started working as a songwriter with the album I'm Him, which was the second album by Kevin Gates. He then worked on more singles like Simon Says, Savage Remix, and Hot Girl Summer.

According to artistpg, he has written around 700 songs, and he is currently a resident of Los Angeles. He has worked with the best artists over the years, including Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Bieber.

He won a Grammy Award in 2021 in the category of Best Rap Song for his work in the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's single, Savage. Milano is active on Instagram, with 113,000 followers.

Blac Chyna celebrated a year of sobriety earlier this month

Blac Chyna—who now goes by her birth name, Angela White—celebrated a year of sobriety earlier this month. She shared an Instagram post and revealed that September 14, 2023, marks the first anniversary of her sobriety. She continued:

"I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety."

She thanked all those who supported her in this entire journey. She wrote that her post will inspire all those who have been battling addiction, and they can also become sober like her.

Blac Chyna shared a video through Instagram in July of this year, marking 10 months of her sobriety. Addressing the changes she has made to her lifestyle, she told People magazine:

"Honestly, it just came over me. It came over me. For the last seven months, I told myself, I'm gonna focus on three things, so I put in my mindset: workout, sobriety and the Bible."

Chyna is the owner of the clothing line 88fin and the eyelash brand Lashed by Blac Chyna. She has also appeared in many reality shows.