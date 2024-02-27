Who did Eddie Driscoll play in Sex and the City? Veteran character actor dies aged 60

Mad Men star Eddie Driscoll passed away on December 15, 2023, at the age of 60. According to Metro, the news was confirmed by actor Jimmy Palumbo, who also said that he was struggling with saddle pulmonary embolism which was a result of stomach cancer.

Driscoll portrayed the role of Fendi Man in an episode of Sex and the City that aired in 2000. He was additionally popular for his performances in other projects such as This Is Us, Entourage, Boston Public, and more.

The official Instagram page of Dimples Karaoke, a karaoke bar in California where he used to perform, posted a video on December 30, 2023. The video revealed that Driscoll's Celebration of Life was to be held on January 7 this year.

The page also shared a tribute post on December 17 with some photos and the caption stated:

"He was the funniest and most talented person that ever worked at Dimples, despite getting fired 9 times (How dare you! – he would had said and then corrected me to tell me it was more times than 9)."

The post also mentioned that his dressing style used to be funny and controversial. It further stated that he had a huge collection of costumes and would be missed by everyone.

Eddie Driscoll played important roles in various films and TV shows: Career explored

Eddie Driscoll spent his childhood in New York City and enrolled at the Lenape Valley Regional High School, where he completed his graduation. The Hollywood Reporter states that he pursued his passion for acting as a student at the University of Miami.

He participated in the apprenticeship program at the Florida-based Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre. He developed his acting skills under the guidance of popular faces from the entertainment industry such as Charles Nelson Reilly.

Apart from his acting career, he was known for his appearances at the Dimples Karaoke in California. Eddie Driscoll was praised over the years for the characters he portrayed on various projects. He was featured in a lot of films such as Lansky, Pavement, and Boat Trip.

He gained recognition for his performance as Randall Croft in the action drama series, The Last Ship. The character was East Coast's regional leader and addicted to drinking. Croft also intended to become the leader of the American government by planning a conspiracy with Allison Shaw.

Driscoll even had many TV shows under his credits, including Entourage, How to Get Away with Murder, Boston Public, and more. He was also chosen to appear as Angelo 'Gyp' DeCarlo in a performance of Jersey Boys held on the West Coast.

Eddie Driscoll was active on Instagram but the page has been inactive since 2021. Family members include a brother named Danny and apart from that, detailed information on his personal life is yet to be revealed.