Who was Margaret Riley? Tributes pour in as Lighthouse Management partner dies aged 58

Famous talent manager Margaret Riley died on Tuesday, January 23, in her Brentwood home. She was 58 years old at the time and died after her battle with ovarian cancer, as per Deadline. Her friends Lainie Becky and Matthew Weinberg shared the news with the publication.

She worked as a manager, agent, partner, and producer on the 2019 movie Bombshell with Lighthouse Management & Media. Aleen Keshishian, the founder, and CEO of Lighthouse Management & Media, addressed the tragic news and as per Hollywood Reporter, they said:

“We are devastated by the loss of our colleague and friend Margaret Riley, who was a passionate advocate and champion for artists. We share our deepest condolences and love with her family, friends and clients.”

Margaret Riley worked as a producer and talent manager at the company in Los Angeles. From October 2006 to March 2016, Riley took on the role of a talent manager at Brillstein Entertainment Partners. After the news of her demise went viral, fans and netizens began reacting to the same on social media as they expressed their grief.

Apart from Bombshell, Margaret Riley also worked on projects like Billie Eilish: The World is a Little Blurry

Margaret Riley began her career in production as a manager at Industry Entertainment, which is a production and management firm, after working on movies, commercials, documentaries, and other projects. She then went on to produce several titles as she spent 30 years in the industry.

Born in 1965, she graduated from the American Film Institute. She initially worked as an assistant in 1995 at Addis Wechsler and Associates. She then left the company in 2001 to start Margaret Riley Management, her own business, the following year.

Three years later, the company was acquired by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. After more than 10 years at the firm, Riley joined the production company Lighthouse Management and Media in 2016.

She worked as an executive producer on R. J. Cutler's documentary Billie Eilish: The World is a Little Blurry. She also worked on Ryan Murphy's Ratched (2020) and contributed to Love and Other Drugs starring Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal (2010).

Riley's most popular project, Bombshell (2019), was written by Charles Randolph and directed by Jay Roach. It starred Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil.

Netizens pay tribute to Lighthouse Management partner Margaret Riley

Once the news of her death went viral, fans and followers took to social media platforms like X and Facebook to pay tribute to her.

Netizens pay tribute to Riley (Image via X/@resilient333)

Netizens pay tribute to Riley (Image via X/@ErnmanSellsOut)

Netizens pay tribute to Riley (Image via X/@faustianovich)

Netizens pay tribute to Riley (Image via X/@KageJohnJK)

Netizens pay tribute to Riley (Image via Facebook/@Samantha Schifrien)

Riley's client roster included popular celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, and Bridget Moynahan, filmmakers RJ Cutler, and Susanna Fogel, CSI creator Anthony Zuiker, and screenwriters Charles Randolph, Margaret Nagle, and Ann Cherkis.

She is survived by her 14-year-old daughter Dylan, 10-year-old son Will, and mother Doris.

