Who did Michael Jayston play in Only Fools And Horses? EastEnders actor dies at 88

Nicholas and Alexandra star Michael Jayston passed away on February 5, 2024, at the age of 88. He appeared in various successful projects over the years, including Only Fools and Horses, where he portrayed James Turner. Jayston was struggling with some kind of illness, which led to his death, as per OK! Magazine.

Jayston's death was confirmed by M&M Various Faces and a portion of their statement read:

"Those who knew Michael will know he was full of love, laughs and happiness. He adored meeting his fans all over the world. His family and friends would appreciate privacy at this time."

The official Facebook page of Only Fools and Horses also expressed its grief with a photo. The comments section of the post was flooded with tributes where people described him as a "great actor" and "quality actor."

Michael Jayston appeared for a brief period on Only Fools and Horses: Character explored

Michael Jayston portrayed various roles throughout his career. One of them was James Turner on the sitcom, Only Fools and Horses. The character was married to Audrey Turner and featured in one episode titled "Time On Our Hands" that aired back in 1996.

Turner was also involved in the antiques business and was also the former father-in-law of former copper Roy Slater. Although the character did not appear in multiple episodes, he became popular among fans of the show over the years.

Back in April 2023, Jayston was spotted, along with Patrick Murray and Philip Pope, at a reunion in a town called Margate in England. According to MyLondon, Murray also posted a photo on X (Twitter) where the trio was smiling. The caption stated:

"Back to Margate with Philip Pope and Michael Jayston. We don't look a day older."

Only Fools and Horses aired for around 64 episodes between September 8, 1981 and December 25, 2003. The series did not receive a positive reaction in the beginning, but the reviews improved over the next few years.

Michael Jayston's journey in the entertainment industry

According to his obituary in The Guardian, Michael Jayston's father Vincent passed away from complications of pneumonia. Before his acting career, he served in the army for some time, followed by the National Coal Board and Nottingham fish market.

He soon became popular for his work in theater and played important roles in various projects, including A Midsummer Night's Dream, released in 1968. He slowly became well-known for his performances in TV shows such as Tales of the Unexpected and Doctor Who.

Jayston played Neville Badger in the comedy-drama series, A Bit of a Do. His extensive filmography includes Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Tales That Witness Madness.

Michael was also cast in Highlander III: The Sorcerer, which was a box-office success, despite getting a negative response from critics. Christopher Lambert was one of the lead cast members.

Jayston's survivors include his wife Ann Smithson and his five children, Tom, Ben, Li-an, Richard, and Katie. The children were born from his previous marriages.