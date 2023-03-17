Who was Paul Beasley? Tributes pour in as Blind Boys of Alabama Gospel singer dies aged 78

Well-known singer and member of The Blind Boys of Alabama, Paul Beasley, passed away on Monday, March 13, at the age of 78.

Members of The Blind Boys of Alabama expressed their grief in an official statement, saying that the legacy of Beasley's voice is something that will not be seen again. The statement continued:

"Thank God for him. He was often imitated, but never duplicated. The Blind Boys have been friends and soulmates with Paul for many years. The memories that we shared are unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all of his family and friends. God bless you all."

Andre'"Smile-E" Ellis @Smile_Style101 Rest Well my friend, I'm really gonna miss you...Mr Paul Beasley Rest Well my friend, I'm really gonna miss you...Mr Paul Beasley 😢🙏💝 https://t.co/u5Pn55g5Dn

His cause of death has not been revealed so far. The funeral is scheduled for March 25 in Beasley's hometown.

"A gospel, quartet hero": Netizens pay tribute to Paul Beasley on Twitter

Paul Beasley gained recognition over all these years for his flawless work as a singer. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Kemani🇳🇬 @Kemani_0718 RIP PAUL BEASLEY of The Gospel Keynotes, The Mighty Clouds Of Joy, and The Blind Boys Of Alabama. One of the greatest falsetto singers to ever walk this planet.

@DJ JRDevonteWilborn1992 @DJJRDevonteWil1 REST IN PACE THE LEGENDARY LATE GREAT MR PAUL BEASLEY GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

Isaiah @IJ_Rogers

A gospel, quartet hero.

Powerhouse.

In the 3rd clip, alongside Paul and The Mighty Clouds of Joy, you see and hear the legendary Spanky Alford (D’Angelo, A Tribe Called Quest, Raphael Saadiq) on guitar as well.

Isaiah @IJ_Rogers

A gospel, quartet hero.

Powerhouse.

In the 3rd clip, alongside Paul and The Mighty Clouds of Joy, you see and hear the legendary Spanky Alford (D'Angelo, A Tribe Called Quest, Raphael Saadiq) on guitar as well.

GOD bless the spirit of Paul Beasley.

Mark Clarke Music @markclarkemusic We've lost one of the greatest gospel singers, Paul Beasley. I used to hear him sing on the radio as a youngster. 🙏🏾 He spent the last several years of his life singing with the Blind Boys of Alabama who gained notable acclaim and several Grammys over the past decade.

James C. Birdsong, Jr. @TheRealJBOnline @blindboys The life, music and legacy of the late Paul Beasley will forever live in our hearts. He was without a doubt one of the greatest falsetto vocalists in the quartet genre of Gospel music. Be blessed!!! #RIHPaulBeasley

Paul Beasley was known as a member of The Blind Boys of Alabama

Born on December 11, 1944, Paul Beasley was a native of DeRidder, Louisiana. He once mentioned that he naturally developed falsetto at a very young age when he and his sister used to compete and check who could go to the highest note.

His falsetto has been featured in songs like Jesus, You've Been Good to Me, and Walk Around Heaven. One of his singles, There Will Never Be Any Peace (Until God Is Seated at the Conference Table), became popular among the audience and was recorded by the Chi-Lites in the beginning.

Beasley joined The Blind Boys of Alabama in 2013 (Image via Maurice Fain/Facebook)

Paul Beasley joined The Blind Boys of Alabama in 2013 when he lost his eyesight. The group was established in 1939, and the members kept changing throughout the years. A majority of the band members had visual problems.

Following their flawless work in the musical, The Gospel at Colonus, the group started to tour with various artists and bands. They collaborated with popular faces from the music industry, which included Peter Gabriel, Ben Harper, Amadou & Mariam, Prince, Lou Reed, and more.

They have received five Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2003.

The group's current members include Jimmy Carter, Ricky McKinnie, Joey Williams, Peter Levin, and Stephen Raynard Ladson.

They have released several albums like The Sermon, My Mother's Train, Old Time Religion, Can I Get a Witness?, In the Gospel Light, Soul Gospel, Atom Bomb, I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free, and more.

