Who did Sam Attwater play in Eastenders? Actor reveals why he took 8-year-old daughter to hospital

Sam Attwater is a renowned British actor recognized for his notable roles on stage and screen. He recently shared insights into a profoundly personal moment of a challenging situation when he found himself rushing his 8-year-old daughter to the hospital during a critical filming period.

On February 21, 2024, Sam shared a family anecdote on his Instagram stories. It was about how his 8-year-old daughter Rosie's gymnastic and ice skating skills paired up with her flexibility and landing, getting a blade cut during a skating trick.

Amidst fan speculation and concern, Attwater posted on Instagram and assured everyone that Rossie was doing fine.

Sam Attwater is famous for his role in the BBC soap opera Eastenders as Leon Small, a fictional character. He played in EastEnders and EastEnders E20.

Sam Attwater, the Eastenders' actor, personal tale of parenthood

Sam Attwater revealed his 8-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital (Image via Instagram/@samattwater)

Sam Attwater, best known for his dynamic portrayal of various characters, including Leon Small in Eastenders, opens up about the circumstances that led to this unexpected turn of events.

His 8-year-old daughter, Rosie, was rushed to the hospital as the back of her head was sliced with her blade during a skating trick. The Dad, Sam, posted on his Instagram stories on February 21, 2024, and wrote,

"This is what happens when you do gymnastics and ice skating and are incredibly flexible. She managed to get the heel of her blade in the back of her head while kicking backwards."

As fans poured in with concerns and wishes, Sam later posted that Rosie was fine and showed his gratitude to fans and the National Health Service (NHS). He wrote,

"She's all good! Thank you for all who messaged and the nurses who looked after her. How amazing is the NHS?"

After a few hours, the mother, Vicky Ogden, a professional ice skater, posted an Instagram story with Rossie and thanked fans for the messages. She wrote,

"This little lady is on the mend so brave!!! Thanks for all the messages."

Mother, Vicky Ogden, shared Rossie's post updates (Image via Instagram/@vickyogden)

The actor and his wife's incident with their daughter reflects the ups and downs of parenthood, their experience resonating with other parents on the internet.

More details on Sam Attwater's career

Sam Attwater has an impressive repertoire spanning both stage and screen. He is most famous for portraying a boxer, Leon Small, in EastEnders 2010. However, Sam started his acting debut in 2009 in Hollyoaks as Ricky.

Sam Attwater was born in Basingstoke, United Kingdom, on April 19, 1986. Despite the role as Leon Small, he was acknowledged for Dancing on Ice and won their sixth series in March 2011. Sam got his early training from Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

However, in January 2010, he starred in the EastEnders spin-off EastEnders: E20 as Leon Small and was a regular cast member in EastEnders before leaving in May 2010. Sam made his last on-screen appearance on September 30, 2010.

Sam married Vicky Ogden, a professional skater from the British Television show Dancing on Ice, in 2014. The couple has two children, both daughters. Beyond his professional achievements, Sam Attwater is a devoted husband and father, as he proudly posted on his Instagram,

"Loved being at @dancingonice with our girls watching my girl @vickyogden at the weekend. The girls were mesmerized when you were skating."

In 2011, Sam competed on Dancing On Ice, and in 2014, he returned to the All Stars series.

