Nike Air Max 1 '86 x Doernbecher Freestyle "Hailey" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is renewing its collaboration with the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in 2023, to launch its 19th collection under the partnership. As part of the collaborative collection, the duo will launch six brand-new sneakers and accompanying apparel and accessories. The partnership helps in raising funds for the hospital.

The Swoosh label's expert team members design every item in the collection, alongside six children from the hospital. These kids draw from their experience and apply imagination to design the items. One of the eye-catching shoes to be offered under the collection this time is the Air Max 1 '86.

The Air Max 1 '86 sneakers were designed by 8-year-old Hailey Levya, who suffers from a congenital cyanotic heart disease. The shoe is accompanied with a fleece hoodie and backpack.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 x Doernbecher Freestyle "Hailey" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on December 2, 2023, at a retail price of $150.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 x Doernbecher Freestyle "Hailey" sneakers reflect the 8-year-old's "one-of-a-kind heart"

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 '86 x Doernbecher Freestyle "Hailey" sneakers are designed by 8-year-old Hailey Levya (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has continued to help the hospital and kids with their annual collaborative project with the Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU) Doernbecher Children's Hospital. The duo debuted their partnership in 2004 and has till now raised more than $37 million for the hospital charity. The official site introduces the partnership as,

"This special partnership gives young patients the opportunity to work with Nike designers to create their own collections of Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers, apparel and accessories. Their one-of-a-kind collections are then auctioned off at the program's annual fundraiser—with every penny going to the children's hospital."

For 2023, Swoosh label and OHSU Doernbecher's children are launching the 19th Doernbecher Freestyle collection. Under the 19th collection, they are launching six sneaker models, including the Dunk High, Go FlyEase, ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, Cortez, Air Jordan 3, and Air Max 1.

As mentioned before, the Air Max 1 was designed by 8-year-old Hailey Levya. The official site introduces Hailey as follows:

"Hailey has had five surgeries to fix the valves of her heart, so she honored her medical journey with a special heart-inspired shoe. The logo on the tongue and sock liner is an exact replica of her one-of-a-kind heart, while shiny gold accents reflect her sparkly personality."

The Air Max 1 '86 designed by Hailey, features hand-drawn heart designs, which is placed upon the toe box. There are five hearts in total to represent each member of her family.

The tongue of the shoe features a graphic of an anatomical heart, which is explained by the official site:

"The anatomical heart on the tongue and insole is an exact replica of Hailey's one-of-a-kind heart, which was hand-drawn by her doctor to help explain the surgery process."

The shoe is accompanied by a detachable bracelet, with 10 charms consisting of her favorite things, including customizable dolls, ice cream, and more. The laces and midsoles feature squiggly lines to represent calm ocean waves.

Other than the Air Max 1, Hailey has also designed a club fleece hoodie and a backpack.