NOAH x Lavenham Spring/Summer 2024 collection: Everything you need to know

The NOAH x Lavenham Spring/Summer 2024 collection is here. This range marks the latest in the collaborative saga between NOAH and Lavenham. It draws inspiration from Italian and English fashion. The collection is a vibrant showcase set to capture attention this Spring and Summer.

NOAH is a brand from New York that is known for being creative. Lavenham, on the other hand, uses traditional English methods of making things. Together, they have once again put together an amazing group. The best thing about the Spring/Summer 2024 season is this partnership.

The NOAH x Lavenham Spring/Summer 2024 collection is set to release in March. It features statement outerwear among other pieces. Prices reflect the premium quality and design of each item. For detailed pricing, visit NOAH's official website. The release offers something for every fashion enthusiast.

NOAH x Lavenham Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Highlights

The Madras Sack Jacket

A standout item is the Madras Sack Jacket. It features a pastel plaid pattern. This cotton blazer is spacious yet sophisticated. It's made from custom linen madras crafted in Italy. Notched lapels and patch pockets complete the look.

Double-Pleat Madras Trousers

Matching the jacket, the Double-Pleat Madras Trousers share the same fabric and pattern. They also come from Italy. These trousers are a perfect match for the jacket. Together, they create a striking ensemble.

The NOAH x Lavenham Denham Jacket

This jacket showcases Lavenham's signature diamond quilting. It's crafted in Suffolk, England. The Provence print adds a bright, bold touch. The jacket is a lightweight version of NOAH's classic silhouette. Patch pockets and embroidered logos are key features.

NOAH x Lavenham Hooded Jacket

Another highlight is the hooded jacket. It shares diamond quilt fabric and design details with the Denham Jacket. Patch pockets and subtle embroidery branding add to its appeal.

The collection boasts a variety of colorways. From pastel plaids to bold prints, there's a wide range. These colorways add a fresh and vibrant touch to the Spring and Summer seasons.

The NOAH x Lavenham Spring/Summer 2024 collection is available on NOAH’s official webstore. Visit the site to view the full range and shop the collection.

The History of NOAH and Lavenham

Brendon Babenzien had a vision in which NOAH came to life. It was started in New York and tries to make a unique mix of fashion and classic clothing. NOAH works on making products that are sustainable and fair. Since the beginning, people have admired its well-thought-out styles and high quality.

Lavenham is an English company that has been around since 1969 and makes padded jackets and vests. It is proud of the well-made and skilled British goods it sells. Lavenham has become an important piece of English clothing. Its diamond sewing is famous all over the world.

This NOAH x Lavenham Spring/Summer 2024 collection is a fresh take on Spring/Summer fashion. It merges Italian and English influences. The collection is sure to be a hit among fashion enthusiasts. Don't miss out on these exclusive pieces.