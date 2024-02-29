Omega Constellation Meteorite Watch Collection: Everything we know so far

Omega has unveiled 20 watches from the Constellation lineup, offering some great pieces for watch enthusiasts. The Switzerland-based brand has showcased its brilliance and creative prowess through its yields and this collection is one of the best.

The collection features a meteorite dial with diamond embeds, exuding lavish appearances. To serve the diverse crowd, the brand has garnered different materials from stainless steel to gold, providing an assortment of options.

The collection is live in the store with a price tag of $8400.

More details on the Omega Constellation Meteorite Watch collection

Omega, the wristwatch brand has another level of triumph in the lavish and luxury lifestyle. The newest of the Constellation collection is for individuals who prioritize accuracy and take pride in wearing Swiss Heritage.

In total, Omega has at least more than 400 other references added to its record and it has been since 1952 followed by more ingenious deviations and more required innovations. Each one of its collections has a unique feature which is available in different sizes, and dial colors, using diverse movements.

The brand introduced the collection, saying:

"Since 1952, the OMEGA Constellation has been inspired by the precise movement of the stars. For this special model, that stellar theme is taken one step further, with the introduction of a captivating meteorite dial."

The 29 mm watch is presented with a case and mono-rang bracelet created from stainless steel and 18K yellow gold, with signature Constellation features including polished claws, half-moon facets, and a diamond-paved bezel.

It is getting on to be more advanced and evolved with the quartz and automatic rendition of the Constellation. The decision by Omega to put the dials in the four different case sizes has been revealed now which of those will be ( 25mm, 28mm, 29mm, 41mm) and each size has 5 watches only.

The announcement of the 20 new versions of the watches has sparked enthusiasm among the petitioners of the trademark. We’ll happen to be seeing them in stainless steel to solid gold with diamonds attached to them.

It will be available in bicolor( yellow and rose gold) and separately as well. However, the real enchantment comes in the innovation when we talk about its dial, made up of the world’s possibly oldest known meteorite called Muonionalusta meteorite. Approximately, 4.5 billion years old.

Now, the watches for women's version will come in 3 sizes: 25mm, 28mm, and 29mm, and they will be carrying a diamond bezel and hour makers as well, but, the gents’ 41mm will not be having diamonds and have dials composed with either from titanium, Gold, or Ceramic.

The ones with the steel will have a green dial whereas the yellow-gold model will keep up with the same color gold dial, quite matching. The similarity in all of 20 new constellation watches is that they have domed sapphire Crystals on the top of their dial both in the inner and outer surfaces. Crystals, which are confirmed with the Anti-reflective treatment.

It is also figured out that the other three Meteorite watches only have variations in their dials while the watch with the 41mm case is completely a new concept. Formerly, it was only available in the straps of either leather or rubber but it got a unique format with this launch.

The prices of these are exceptionally expensive, however, the least costly is considered to be the 25mm model which is at $8400, and that goes up to $42,400 for the solid gold 41mm watches, available at the Omega store.