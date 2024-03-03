Parallel 2024 movie ending explained: Did Venessa move on from the loss of her son? 

Parallel 2024, released on February 23, is a sci-fi thriller written by Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge, and Jonathan Keasey. Directed by Kourosh Ahari, the movie is based on the 2019 Chinese film Parallel Forest by Lei Zheng.

The plot of Parallel 2024 centers around Vanessa, a woman grieving the loss of her child. Initially, the audience gets a glimpse at Vanessa and her husband Alex's outlook toward the tragedy. While Alex seems to move forward from the death of their child Obe, Vanessa is not, leading to a growing distance between them.

Amidst their turmoil, Alex's brother Martel tries to aid in their recovery, but his efforts prove futile. As tensions escalate between the couple, Vanessa decides to go into the forests to seek comfort, where she uncovers some mysterious truths about the place. She discovers the existence of multiple alternate realities, each inhabited by different versions of the characters.

Disclaimer: The following articles comprise spoilers for Parallel 2024. Readers' discretion advised.

What happened at the end of Parallel 2024?

Parallel 2024 deals with the topics of grief and loss and the unusual ways of dealing with them. The movie starts and ends with the same scene. It opens with the movie's titular character, Vanessa, looking out of a window. Her observation is hindered by a bird that rams into the glass.

She then shifts her focus to the bird when her observation is yet again interrupted by her husband, Alex. While watching the gory scene, Alex talks about his mother. He says that according to her, the sight of a dead bird meant the end of one chapter of one's life and the start of another.

The scene then shifts to Vanessa, who is seen walking away from her husband. She is carrying a small box with her while she moves into a new room, empty. She looks around the room as she feels the emptiness around her.

She then goes to Alex and Martel, Alex's brother, to confirm if they heard a loud noise come from the forest. Although Martel seems to entertain her contention, Alex does not, which leads Vanessa into the forest to seek comfort.

While in the forest, Vanessa has a very interesting encounter. She is attacked by someone who looks exactly like her. This incident shocks her to the core, and she then decides to go back home. A day later, she decides to go back into the forest to check on what has happened.

As the story unraveled, Vanessa came to know that the forest had a checkpoint via which people from alternate realities could step into each other's worlds. Throughout Parallel 2024, she comes across versions of Alex and herself, all at different junctures of their lives.

The movie ends with Vanessa being confronted by another version of herself from an alternate reality. The real Vanessa is then shown in the real world, who is taking a nap. She wakes up and experiences the same scene she witnessed at the beginning of the movie. She is surprised by Alex and Martel's presence, who say that she has been taking a long nap.

She smiles and carries a small box into an empty room, much like at the beginning of the movie. But this time, she can hear her son's voice.

What is Parallel 2024 about?

Parallel 2024 focuses on Vanessa's character, who is a grieving mother who lost her child a year ago. Although some time has passed since then, Vanessa has been unable to cope with the loss. Her husband, Alex, on the other hand, seems to have accepted the fate of things and is slowly moving on.

In a sudden turn of events, Vanessa crosses paths with alternate versions of herself and her husband. All of the encounters between her and her alternate version and her and her husband in an alternate reality help her overcome her sorrow and start afresh.

Parallel 2024 is currently screening in select theaters across the United States.