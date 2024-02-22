Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase at SXSW: Lineup, dates, schedule, where to RSVP, & all you need to know 

Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase at SXSW is set to return in 2024 with its second edition. It is scheduled to be held from March 12, 2024, to March 15, 2024, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. The event, like its predecessor, is a collaboration between SXSW and the magazine.

The 2024 edition of the event, which will feature performances by artists such as Peso Pluma, Lola Brooke, Flo Milli, and Jackie Venson, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Rolling Stone magazine on February 21, 2024.

The show is open to those with SWSX badges, which can be purchased from the official SWSX website. These badges are priced at $1990 for the platinum category, $945 for the music category, $1495 for the film and TV category, $1595 for the interactive category and $745 for the Edu category.

The event can also be attended by non-SWSX badge holders by RSVPing to the official website of the event. RSVPing does not guarantee entrance, as the event organizers are prioritizing the entrance of badge holders.

Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase at SXSW lineup

Rolling Stone's Future of Music Showcase in association with SXSW festival was created in 2023. The official website of the event states the intent behind the event as the following:

"Rolling Stone’s Future of Music franchise honors the artists shaping the music of tomorrow — in all genres, all over the world. It’s our commitment to bringing you what’s new, what’s next, and what's moving the culture forward...Inspired by the spirit of SXSW, this four-night concert series celebrates the sounds of today and tomorrow, spanning all genres."

The full lineup for Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase at SXSW is given below by date:

March 12, 2024:

Teezo Touchdown

Veeze

Lola Brooke

Chase Shakur

Karrahboo

March 13, 2024:

Peso Pluma

Young Miko

Kevin Kaarl

J Noa

Pink Pablo

March 14, 2024:

Preacher

Pheelz

Flo Milli

Uncle Waffles

Black Sherif

Flyana Boss

March 15, 2024:

Faye Webster

Red Clay Strays

Scowl

Dylan Gossett

Jackie Venson

Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase is being presented by online retailer and e-commerce site StockX, which has in the past collaborated with music acts such as Eminem and Wu-Tang Clan.

Also on the partner's list is Pourri, a fragrance spray seller for bathrooms, which will be responsible for the venue's restrooms, while Bacardi is the official beverage partner of the event.

The event opens at 17:30 pm local time and aside from the lineup will also feature the mural painting Hi How Are You by Daniel Johnston. It will also feature merch inspired by it as part of the mental health initiative between Rolling Stone and the project named after the painting, Hi How Are You Project based in the city itself.

The magazine started the Future of Music Showcase in 2023 and the first edition of the event featured artists such as Jay Wheeler, Mariah the Scientist, Chloe Bailey, Remi Wolf and Coco Jones, among others.

The event, in part, will feature artists from the magazine's Meet Music’s Future 25 feature, which provides a genre map of what the magazine considers to be the prominent artists paving the way for the future of music and its evolution in the coming years. In this upcoming edition, Young Miko, Peso Pluma and Teezo Touchdown from the list are included in the lineup.

