Secrets of Sulphur Springs season 3 is all set to air on Disney+ on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The second season premiered in January and concluded in February, following which fans have been eagerly looking forward to the new installment.

The series tells the story of a boy and his family who move into a haunted hotel. It stars Preston Oliver in the lead role, along with various others portraying pivotal supporting characters. The show has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs season 3 trailer promises more horror and fun

Disney dropped the official trailer for Secrets of Sulphur Springs season 3 and it offers a glimpse of the various important events set to unfold in the latest installment.

The trailer opens with the kids sleeping in the room and later waking up to some disturbing sounds in the middle of the night. It briefly depicts a number of chilling moments from the show but does not give away any major plot points that could spoil the viewing experience.

Overall, the trailer maintains a creepy tone that fans of supernatural and horror dramas would certainly love. Based on the clip, viewers can look forward to another highly entertaining and frightening season full of shocking twists and turns as a new ghost seems to have targeted room no. 205.

The kids will look to stop the evil force from killing them in 2024 as they try to solve a complex mystery.

The series will premiere on March 24, 2023, with two episodes, following which the series is expected to follow a weekly-release format, with a new episode dropping every Friday.

What is Secrets of Sulphur Springs about? A new ghost checks into room 205

Secrets of Sulphur Springs centers around a boy named Preston Oliver who moves into a haunted hotel with his family. The boy, along with his best friend, later discovers a way to time-travel, following which a number of bizarre and shocking events unfold.

Here's a short description of the show's third season, as per Disney:

''In season three of ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’, a new ghost checks into room 205 and starts wreaking havoc around The Tremont. After learning the evil presence will ruin their lives by 2024, the kids race to solve a tangled mystery in the past that may hold the key to defeating the ghost in the present and saving the Dunns and the Campbells from a very bleak future.''

Preston Oliver's performance as Griffin Campbell in the lead role is one of the show's biggest highlights. Oliver perfectly portrays his character's innocence and curiosity with absolute ease.

He looks brilliant in the season 3 trailer as well, promising to deliver another memorable performance. Preston Oliver has previously appeared in This Is Us, Rosewell, New Mexico, and Chicago Fire.

Starring alongside Oliver in other significant roles are actors like Kyliegh Curran as Harper Marie Dunn, Madeleine McGraw as Zoey Campbell, Elle Graham as Savannah Dillon, and Kelly Frye as Sarah Campbell, among many more.

Don't forget to catch the new episodes of Secrets of Sulphur Springs season 3 on Disney+ on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes