See No Evil on ID: Where is Davide Hudson now?

The 2018 murder of Amber Meadows led to the conviction of Davide Hudson and his three accomplices, Jonathan Bird, Tyrique Pearl, and Antonio Williams. The four men reportedly persuaded Amber and her friends, Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle, to indulge in recreational drugs with them.

The men then ordered the trio to follow them to Travelodge at gunpoint, as per The Cinemaholic. They held them hostage while Hudson argued with Amber for drug money before he shot her in the head with his .38 revolver.

Bird, Pearl, and Williams pled guilty to their charges and testified against Hudson, who received four consecutive life terms and is currently imprisoned at Mount Olive Correctional Complex.

The See No Evil episode titled Room 48 sheds light on the 2018 shooting of Amber Meadows. It will air on January 24, 2024, at 9 pm ET on ID and its synopsis reads:

"In 2018, three women held hostage in a motel room by armed men face a night of terror that leaves 19-year-old Amber Meadows lying dead in the bathroom; detectives must follow a trail of surveillance footage to find out who pulled the trigger."

What did Davide Hudson do to Amber Meadows?

Davide Laquan Hudson along with his three accomplices, Jonathan Bird, Tyrique Pearl, and Antonio Williams drove up to the parking lot of a Little General store on Robert C. Byrd Drive on July 8, 2018. Upon reaching the lot, Hudson noticed that the car belonging to 19-year-old Amber Meadows was parked there.

Amber Meadows had met her friends, Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle, at the parking lot an hour earlier. The three women had allegedly been living out of Meadows' Chevrolet Cobalt and indulging in recreational drugs. Amber had stepped into the store to use the washroom when the men arrived and walked up to the car to check it.

Davide Hudson then entered the women's washroom and walked out with Amber approximately 63 seconds later, as per The Register-Herald. The armed men then lured the women to the Travelodge in Beckley in exchange for drugs and the seven individuals checked into a two-room motel suite where the women were held hostage for the rest of the night.

Hudson and the other men were also accused of torturing the women, whose cell phones had been confiscated. At one point, Amber got into an argument with Davide Hudson and he took her to the back of the room. He grabbed his gun and shot Amber in the head before her body fell to the ground.

Watching Amber Meadows being shot to death made the men panic and they fled the scene, leaving Lacy and Conkle behind. Hudson tried to convince the rest to stay as he intended to kill Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle as well. The girls, however, escaped after the men left and headed home to collect their belongings for their work shift the next morning. They then reached a restaurant and called the Beckley Police Department to report Amber Meadows' murder.

The four men had been together for most of the day on July 8. Hudson was spotted purchasing ammunition for his .38 special revolver at Beckley Wal-Mart sometime before driving up to the parking lot around midnight.

Where is Davide Hudson now?

Soon after the murder, the investigators identified the men, arrested them, and charged them with first-degree murder. Hudson was the last to be captured by officials as he was on the run.

While Davide Hudson pled not guilty, he was convicted of three counts of kidnapping, first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of firearms in February 2022, as per The Cinemaholic.

Pearl, Williams, and Bird were reportedly charged with murder, three counts of kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit a felony. However, all three accepted plea deals and took the stand against Hudson. They received three years of supervised probation and court-ordered rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Davide Hudson received four consecutive life sentences with one to five years for felony conspiracy. He is currently incarcerated at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex at 1 Mountainside Way in Mount Olive.

