Slash Summer 2024 S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Slash Summer 2024 S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Tour is scheduled to be held from July 5, 2024, to August 17, 2024, in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour is a celebration of blues music and has a focus on charity, with part of the proceeds from ticket sales earmarked for charities such as Know Your Rights Camp and War Child, among others.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Boston, New York City, and Grand Prairie, among others. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on March 12, 2024:

Artist presale for the tour will be available from March 13, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Simultaneously, a Citibank Cardholder presale will also be available, which can be accessed with a valid Citibank card.

A Live Nation presale will also be available at the same time for select dates and can be accessed with the code KEY. Alongside the Live Nation presale, venue presales will also be available on the same date, which can be accessed via individual venue website or presale codes.

General tickets will be available from March 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of Slash or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Jackie Venson and others in lineup for Slash Summer 2024 S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Tour

Slash's upcoming North America tour will feature a number of prominent blues musicians and bands, including Larkin Poe, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson, among others.

The full lineup for the 2024 S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Tour is given below:

Slash

Larkin Poe

Warren Hayes Band

Keb' Mo'

Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram

Samantha Fish

ZZ Ward

Robert Randolph

Eric Gales

Jackie Venson

The dates and venues for the Slash Summer 2024 S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Tour are given below:

July 5, 2024 – Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 6, 2024 – Airway Heights, Washington State at Northern Quest Amphitheater

July 8, 2024 – Redmond, Washington State at Marymoor Park

July 10, 2024 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 12, 2024 – Lincoln, California at Thunder Valley Casino

July 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

July 14, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona at Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

July 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at The Mission Ballroom

July 19, 2024 – La Vista, Nebraska at The Astro Amphitheater

July 21, 2024 – Terre Haute, Indiana at The Mill

July 22, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 24, 2024 – Interlochen, Michigan at Interlochen Center for the Arts

July 25, 2024 – Huber Heights, Ohio at Rose Music Center

July 27, 2024 – Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars

July 28, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

July 30, 2024 – Lewiston, New York at Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

August 4, 2024 – New York City, New York at Pier 17

August 5, 2024 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Musikfest

August 7, 2024 – Cary, North Carolina at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

August 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 10, 2024 – Clearwater, Florida at The Sound at Coachman Park

August 11, 2024 – St. Augustine, Florida at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 13, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at The Orion Amphitheater

August 14, 2024 – Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheater

August 16, 2024 – Bentonville, Arkansas at The Momentary

August 17, 2024 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Aside from the upcoming tour, Slash is also set to perform in a few shows across Europe alongside Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators in April, with shows in venues such as Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.