Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Dark Mocha" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Dark Mocha" sneakers have been in the news since last year when the rapper was spotted wearing them on numerous occasions.

The comprehensive look at the upcoming shoe was recently shared by some sneaker insiders like @MrUnloved1s and @glitchedgarbage. This colorway of the Jumpman Jack model will be entirely decked in a Dark Mocha/Black Fossil-Barely Green palette.

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Dark Mocha" shoes are predicted to enter the sneaker market sometime during the fall of 2024, as stated by @cop_o_clock. It’s equally important to remember that the confirmed launch date isn’t revealed by the partnering entities.

Reportedly, these joint pairs will be offered via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, Travis Scott’s website, and a bunch of their linked retail merchants. They will be marked with a selling price label of $200 per pair.

More details about the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Dark Mocha" sneakers

The Jumpman Jack is the first signature silhouette of Travis Scott designed together with Jordan Brand. Although the duo has already joined forces on other Air Jordan models like the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, and more in the past, the Jumpman Jack model is more special as the rapper’s debut signature shoe.

This “Dark Mocha” rendition of Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack will potentially feature rough suede makeup. These suede panels will boast Dark Mocha hues combined with black underlays.

Travis Scott’s recognizable inverted Swoosh will be colored black, while the front velcro strap closure is made using dark mocha suede panels. Finally, the black sole units painted with “JACK” lettering underneath complete the overall look.

Be on the lookout for the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Dark Mocha" colorway that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming months of 2024. Travis fans and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with the Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the "Dark Mocha" variant, the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack model will be offered in many other colorways that will be released throughout this year. Iterations like “University Red,” “Thunder Blue,” “Medium Olive,” and more will be launched in the coming months of 2024. These pairs will also be marked with a $200 price tag and sold via the online platforms of Nike and Travis Scott.