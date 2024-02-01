UMI ‘Talking to the Wind’ world tour 2024: Tickets, where to buy, prices, dates, venues, & all we know so far

UMI's ‘Talking to the Wind’ world tour 2024 is currently scheduled to be held from March 22, 2024, to April 13, 2024, in venues across Asia, Australia, and the island of Hawaii in the US. The tour will be in support of the singer's latest EP of the same name.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Melbourne, Tokyo, Honolulu, and Manilla, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on January 31, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available from February 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. JST and will continue till February 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. JST for the Japanese shows. Presales will be available exclusively to 3A members. General tickets for the Japanese shows are priced at an average of $68, depending upon ticket type and currency conversion rates.

General tickets for the rest of the Asia tour dates in the Phillippines and South Korea will be available from February 7, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. GMT and KST respectively. Prices for these shows are not available as of the writing of this article. Tickets for the Australian shows are sold out.

Presale for the Hawaii dates is currently available and can be accessed via the See Tickets page of the tour. Hawaii tickets are priced at $27 and $75 for VIP tickets, exclusive of processing fees. General tickets for the Hawaii shows will be available from February 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. HST.

UMI ‘Talking to the Wind’ world tour 2024 dates and venues

UMI released her latest EP, Talking to the Wind, on January 19, 2024, via RCA Records and Keep Cool Records. The EP has not garnered any success on the charts yet, it has over 120k views on its individual singles on YouTube and has received praise from magazines such as Pitchfork.

Now the singer is set to embark on the first world tour to support said EP. The current list of dates and venues for the UMI ‘Talking to the Wind’ world tour 2024 is given below:

March 22, 2024 - Sydney, Australia, at Souled Out Festival at Parramatta Park

March 23, 2024 - Gold Coast, Australia, at Souled Out Festival at Doug JenningsPark

March 26, 2024 - Darlinghurst, Australia at Oxford Art Factory

March 27, 2024 - Fitzroy, Australia, at The Night Cat

March 29, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia, at Souled Out Festival at Caribbean Park

March 31, 2024 - Perth, Australia, at Souled Out Festival at Clairment Showground

April 2, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan, at Liquid Room

April 4, 2024 - Kyoto, Japan, at Kennin Ji Ryosokuin

April 5, 2024 - Osaka, Japan, at Umeda Club Quattro

April 7, 2024 - Fukuoka, Japan, at Beat Station

April 9, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea, at TBA

April 11, 2024 - Manila, Phillippines, at TBA

The tour's official partner is Creativeman Productions, a Japanese live entertainment promoter based out of Tokyo which is also the organizer of the Summer Sonic Festival.

UMI recently collaborated with singer-songwriter and BTS member V on the single Wherever U R. The single has so far peaked at number 5 on the US Digital Sales chart.

Aside from her collaborations, UMI is best known for her debut studio album, Forest in the City, which was released via RCA Records on May 26, 2022. The album's chart positions are not available at the time of writing this article.