What did Britney Spears say about Janet Jackson? Britney honors Janet amid reigniting feud with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, the American singer, recently praised Janet Jackson on her social media account for inspiring her and keeping her "dreams and heart alive." The sweet message comes amid the Princess of Pop's feud with Justin Timberlake who also had a controversy with Jackson in 2004.

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, Britney took to her Instagram to talk about Jackson's influence on her work, as per Us Weekly. She said,

"Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive. She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life."

The post has now been deleted much like Spears's few other posts in the past. There was one appreciating Timberlake's music, however, it was later deleted and she posted another seemingly clapping back at the singer, as per The New York Post.

Britney Spears praises Janet Jackson amid feud with Justin Timberlake

Britney posted a photo of Janet Jackson with a photo of the singer’s cover art for her 1993 album, Janet.

The picture seemed to reference the controversy surrounding her Super Bowl XXXVIII performance with Justin Timberlake back in 2004. The performance gained a lot of backlash after Justin exposed one of Janet's breasts to millions of people, as per Page Six. Britney Spears posted on her Instagram, praising Janet saying,

"Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine."

The since-deleted post was seemingly another hit back at The Cry Me A River singer as his career thrived while Jackson was the one who took most of the criticism at the time

Ongoing feud between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake exolored

The ongoing feud began when Britney Spears's fans began trending her 2011 song Selfish from the album Femme Fatale, just when Justin's track with the same name was released on January 25, 2024, as per People.

Spears seemingly apologized to the actor by posting a clip of Timberlake on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She wrote on her Instagram,

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry."

The book mentioned in the apology was Britney's memoir, The Woman in Me. In the book she mentioned that she had an abortion while dating Timberlake in the early 2000s, as per Entertainment Weekly. She wrote,

"This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Justin Timberlake fired back at his ex for the recent apology while performing at the Irving Plaza telling a New York City audience that, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f*cking nobody,” as per Page Six.

His remark led to Britney Spears deleting her previous post and adding to their alleged feud writing on Instagram,

"Someone told me someone was talking sh*t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!"

The pair have not been together for over two decades, however, Timberlake has received a lot of backlash over the relationship. Britney Spears's fandom brought her track Selfish up the iTunes chart, hitting No. 1 for a short time in late January. Justin's song by the same name, was knocked down to the No. 3 position, as per Billboard.